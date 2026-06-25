Mattermost-Sponsored No. 34 Ford Wins Historic First NASCAR Race on an Active U.S. Military Base

"This was more than a race sponsorship. It was a powerful reflection of the environments Mattermost was built to serve. To be part of the first NASCAR race ever held on an active U.S. military base, and to come away with the win, makes this moment especially meaningful." Post this

Mattermost served as the primary sponsor for Riggs' No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford throughout the historic NASCAR San Diego Weekend, with branding featured on the truck, pit box, and Riggs' firesuit. The sponsorship aligned with Navy Community Day and the 250th anniversary of the United States Navy, underscoring Mattermost's longstanding commitment to supporting national security and other mission-critical organizations.

"Watching the Mattermost truck win in such a historic setting was an incredible moment," said Leigh Dow, Chief Marketing Officer at Mattermost. "This was more than a race sponsorship. It was a powerful reflection of the environments Mattermost was built to serve — high-stakes, mission-critical operations where precision, resilience, and secure teamwork matter most. To be part of the first NASCAR race ever held on an active U.S. military base, and to come away with the win, makes this moment especially meaningful."

The Navy 250 opened the inaugural NASCAR San Diego Weekend at Naval Base Coronado, one of the most significant new event settings in the sport's modern era. The race featured heavy competition throughout, with multiple lead changes, late-race cautions, and an overtime finish before Riggs emerged in Victory Lane.

The weekend provided Mattermost with a distinctive platform to engage customers, partners, and guests through premium Turn 11 trackside hospitality while honoring military service members during one of the most unique events on the 2026 NASCAR calendar. For Mattermost, whose platform supports secure operations for defense and public sector teams, the setting at Naval Base Coronado reinforced the company's connection to the national security community.

"Front Row Motorsports was proud to have Mattermost on board for this historic weekend, and it was incredibly rewarding to deliver a win in such a significant event," said Jerry Freeze, General Manager of Front Row Motorsports. "This race was monumental for the sport, and Mattermost was the right partner for a venue and audience that represent service, performance, and mission focus."

Riggs' victory gives Mattermost a milestone debut in NASCAR: sponsorship of the winning truck in the first Truck Series race ever run on an active military base, and the first NASCAR race ever held on an active U.S. military installation.

About Mattermost

Mattermost is an open-source, self-hostable collaboration platform built for mission-critical environments. Trusted by the world's leading military and security organizations worldwide, public sector organizations, and technology enterprises, Mattermost enables secure, compliant, and extensible team communication at scale. Learn more at mattermost.com.

Media Contact:

Rosa Lear

[email protected]

Media Contact

Rosa Lear, Mattermost, 1 4087574362, [email protected], mattermost.com

SOURCE Mattermost