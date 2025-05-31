Matthew G. Bonanno, Esq. Recovers $19.5 Million Settlement in Child Sexual Abuse Case

RAM Law Attorney Matthew G. Bonanno, Esq., in collaboration with Vincent Nappo, Esq. of Pfau Cochran Vertetis Amala (PCVA), has secured a $19.5 million settlement against the State of New Jersey and its Division of Youth and Family Services (DYFS) on behalf of two survivors of child sexual abuse.

SOMERVILLE, N.J., May 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Finalized on May 23, 2025, this resolution stands as one of the largest settlements in New Jersey history for survivors of child sexual abuse. It is the third major case successfully brought by Bonanno and Nappo against the State of New Jersey for systemic failures within its child welfare system. In March 2024, the legal team obtained a historic $25 million unanimous jury verdict in a separate child sexual abuse case.

The survivors in this most recent case, a brother and sister, were sexually abused by their foster father between 1969 and 1972 while living in a state-licensed foster home. That same home—and the same perpetrator—were previously the subject of a case brought by Bonanno, which led to a $6.75 million settlement in August 2024.

The current case was brought under New Jersey's Child Victims Act (CVA), which temporarily lifted the statute of limitations for civil claims involving childhood sexual abuse. Bonanno and Nappo currently represent nearly 175 clients statewide who are seeking justice under the CVA.

Rebenack Aronow & Mascolo L.L.P. (RAM Law) provides experienced legal representation for survivors of abuse.

