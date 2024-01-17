Matthew McConaughey Headlines ATD 2024 International Conference

Matthew McConaughey opens 2024 ATD International Conference and EXPO in New Orleans in May.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matthew McConaughey, one of Hollywood's most sought-after leading men, will open the 2024 ATD International Conference & EXPO in New Orleans, Louisiana, on May 20, 2024.

McConaughey launched his career in the cult classic Dazed and Confused. Since then, he has won an Academy Award for his portrayal of Ron Woodruff in Dallas Buyers Club; appeared in more than 40 feature films that have grossed more than $1 billion; and become a producer, director, and philanthropist with his just keep livin Foundation—all the while sticking to his Texas roots and "jk livin" philosophy.

In his New York Times number 1 bestselling book Greenlights, McConaughey writes what he calls a love letter to life. Greenlights, which has sold more than 3 million copies worldwide, takes readers on a journey of lessons McConaughey grappled with throughout his life, reminding us to connect with grace, truth, and the beauty of being alive.

McConaughey is co-owner of the Austin FC soccer club and a professor at the University of Texas in Austin, Texas. He currently resides in Austin with his wife, Camilla, and their three kids and is a professor at the University of Texas in Austin.

The ATD International Conference & EXPO is the largest and best-attended event for the talent development profession. The 2024 conference, which will be offered in person and virtually, will provide world-class speakers, thought leadership, and unprecedented networking and collaboration opportunities.

To learn more about the conference and to register, visit atdconference.td.org. Follow conference activity with #ATD24 on X (previously known as Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

