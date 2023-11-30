Matthew Modine Joins WeThrivv, a Leading Brand in Aesthetics, as Brand Ambassador

"WeThrivv is committed to creating products that are non-toxic, derived from nature and that are proven to work. That's why I am so pleased to join them and help them deliver their core message..." remarks Modine. Post this

"We are thrilled that Matthew Modine is joining the WeThrivv family," said Sanjay Batra. "Matthew's dedication to environmental issues and holistic wellness and his passion for living a vibrant life fits naturally with our mission to help our customers use natural remedies to look and feel their best at every phase of life. As someone who has spent decades in front of and behind the camera, Matthew knows that one of the keys to longevity and a healthy appearance is what we put in, and on, our bodies."

In his role with WeThrivv, Matthew will help raise awareness about WeThrivv brands, including Revivv and Maskād, natural and vegan hair and skin products created using data-driven science.

"Taking care of yourself, including your appearance, isn't vanity; it's a form of self-care and respect for the gift of life we have all been given," Matthew Modine said. "WeThrivv is committed to creating products that are non-toxic, derived from nature and that are proven to work. That's why I am so pleased to join them and help them deliver their core message: Do what you can to age gracefully, be wise about what you put on your skin to improve your appearance, and embrace the people, places and things that help you thrive," remarks Modine.

About Matthew: Over the past 40 years, Matthew Modine has made his mark as an actor, writer, producer, and environmentalist. Modine rose to prominence through his role as U.S. Marine Private/Sergeant J.T. "Joker" Davis in Stanley Kubrick's Full Metal Jacket and most recently appeared as Dr. Brennan in the wildly popular sci-fi horror Netflix series Stranger Things. Aside from his career, Modine is passionate about the planet and going green! Matthew's environmentalism began when he was a young surfer and studying oceanography. For four decades he's continued to learn and share his knowledge about our precious home.

About WeThrivv: WETHRIVV LLC is methodically creating a portfolio of professional and consumer products poised to elevate customer experience and satisfaction in facial aesthetics and hair growth markets. With a research laboratory at the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center, all our products are made with best-in-class science and are sold directly to consumers and professionals at www.wethrivv.com and www.maskad.co.

