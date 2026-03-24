Matthias Nijs of Datadobi Honored As A 2026 CRN EMEA Channel Leader

The annual CRN Channel Leaders EMEA list spotlights the most influential leaders across the IT channel

LEUVEN, Belgium, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Datadobi, the global leader in unstructured data management software, proudly announced today that CRN UK - a brand of The Channel Company - has selected Matthias Nijs, VP Sales EMEA, for inclusion on the prestigious 2026 CRN® Channel Leaders EMEA list. This annual recognition celebrates IT vendor and distribution executives who are shaping channel strategy and driving innovation and partnership across the industry.

Matthias Nijs has been a driving force in Datadobi's EMEA channel strategy for over 12 years. As Vice President of EMEA Sales, he leads the regional sales organization, oversees the growth of Datadobi's partner ecosystem within the region, and works closely with enterprises to modernize their unstructured data environments. Over the past year, Nijs has focused on strategic relationship building and geographic expansion, identifying and onboarding new channel partners while deepening relationships with existing ones.

"Matthias exemplifies what it means to build a channel that truly performs. He has been instrumental in shaping our partner ecosystem in EMEA - not just expanding it but elevating the quality and depth of every relationship within it," said Ian Leysen, CEO, Datadobi. This recognition from CRN reflects the trust our partners place in him and the results that trust produces. At Datadobi, we believe the channel is at its most powerful when it is built on shared goals and genuine collaboration."

The annual CRN Channel Leaders EMEA list spotlights the most influential leaders across the IT channel, celebrating those who champion collaboration, drive innovation and empower their partners and customers to achieve shared success.

"As my team and I reviewed this year's Channel Leaders EMEA entries, one thing came through loud and clear: a deep, long‑standing respect for the channel community. We want to thank these Channel Leaders for being so open about both their strategies, and what drives them as people. Across EMEA's diverse markets and many years of change, we're proud to recognize their ongoing commitment and the role they continue to play in strengthening the channel," said Nima Sherpa Green, EMEA Editorial Director, CRN,

CRN's 2026 Channel Leaders EMEA list will be featured on channelweb.co.uk beginning Tuesday 24 March.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

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About Datadobi

Datadobi, a global leader in Unstructured Data Management, is revolutionising unstructured data management with its StorageMAP platform. Enterprises can make data-driven decisions that transform unstructured data from an expense and risk into a competitive advantage and revenue. Founded in 2010, Datadobi is a privately held company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with subsidiaries in New York, Melbourne, Dusseldorf, and London. For more information, please visit https://datadobi.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Datadobi Contact:

Emily Gallagher

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Media Contact

Emily Gallagher, Datadobi, 1 5125719020, [email protected], www.datadobi.com

SOURCE Datadobi