Matthias Walter Eser accepted into Forbes Finance Council

Garmisch-Partenkirchen — Matthias Walter Eser, a renowned M&A Expert and Fractional CFO specialized in the E-Commerce industry, has been accepted into Forbes Finance Council, an invitation-only community for executives in accounting, financial planning, wealth and asset management, and investment firms.

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matthias Walter Eser was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

As a member of the Council, Matthias has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum. Matthias will also have the opportunity to share his expert insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.com.

Finally, Matthias will benefit from exclusive access to membership-branded marketing collateral, high-touch support from the Forbes Councils member concierge team, and complimentary membership in EXEC—the luxury hotel, travel, lifestyle, and business benefits program.

"I am honored to join the Forbes Finance Council. In the complex and fast-paced world of e-commerce M&A, financial clarity and strategic foresight are the decisive factors between a good exit and a great one," said Matthias Walter Eser. "I look forward to bringing my experience in deal structuring and exit readiness to this prestigious community. Collaborating with fellow leaders will allow us to further professionalize the landscape for founders and investors alike, bringing transparency to where it is needed most."

Matthias Walter Eser

- ESER Capital Advisory Partners GmbH

Media Contact

Matthias Walter Eser, ESER Capital Advisory Partners GmbH / Ludwigstraße 101 / 82467 Ga.Pa., 49 160 995 82 260, [email protected], https://eser.capital/

SOURCE ESER Capital Advisory Partners GmbH