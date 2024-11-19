Matto Espresso Celebrates National Espresso Day with Special Discount Offer

Enjoy your favorite espresso drink at just $2 – only on the Matto app!
NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matto Espresso, the premier specialty coffee brand known for its innovative approach to quality and accessibility espresso drinks, is kicking off National Espresso Day with a special promotion. On Sunday, November 24th, and Monday, November 25th, coffee lovers can enjoy their favorite espresso drinks for just $2 exclusively through the Matto app.
The promotion includes classic espresso drinks like lattes, cappuccinos, americanos, iced lattes, and iced americanos. The offer is available for a limited time only, so don't miss out!
How to Redeem: Simply download or open the Matto app on your smartphone, select your espresso drink of choice from the $3 menu, and apply the exclusive National Espresso Day discount to enjoy your beverage for only $2.
"We're thrilled to give our loyal customers a little extra something special for National Espresso Day this year," said Matto's Co-Founder Jennifer Maman. "It's the perfect time to try something new or enjoy a favorite espresso drink at an unbeatable price — all while using our app for a fast and easy experience."
Matto fans can also look forward to exciting news in December. The company is preparing for its next grand opening at Rutgers University, further expanding its reach and impact within university networks, as well as the larger New York community. Students, faculty, and visitors alike can soon enjoy the signature Matto experience right on campus.
For more information on Matto and new locations, please visit https://www.matto.com. Follow Matto on Instagram at @matto for the latest updates and behind-the-scenes glimpses.
