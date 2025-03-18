Matto Espresso Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2025

Fast Company has recognized Matto Espresso as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2025. With their high-quality, 3-dollar coffee, Matto continues to make premium coffee accessible to all. This recognition showcases Matto's commitment to quality, affordability, and exceptional service.

NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matto Espresso, the coffee franchise dedicated to making high-quality espresso accessible to everyone, joins the ranks of Waymo, Nvidia, Duolingo, and more.

Matto Espresso is proud to be named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2025. This year's list spotlights businesses that are reshaping industries and culture through groundbreaking innovations, setting new standards, and achieving remarkable milestones across the global economy.

Matto was recognized as a leader in the Small and Mighty category, which honors companies with 1-50 employees that are making a big impact. Fast Company spotlighted Matto Espresso's innovative pricing model as just one of the reasons it made the list.

"At Matto Espresso, we are the coffee company for the people. Our mission has always been simple yet powerful: to make high-quality, delicious coffee accessible to everyone—without breaking the bank," said Co-Founder Jennifer Maman. "Being named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2025 is a testament to our commitment to challenging industry norms and proving that great coffee doesn't have to come with a high price tag. We are honored to receive this recognition and will continue to bring exceptional coffee to communities across New York City and beyond."

Matto Espresso has redefined the coffee experience by making high quality, sustainable coffee more accessible. With its signature $3 pricing model, Matto has expanded its footprint across New York City, bringing its Italian inspired coffee culture to more than 30 locations—and counting. This strategic approach caters to the fast-paced lifestyle of New Yorkers' while maintaining its commitment to quality, affordability and exceptional service.

At the core of Matto's success is an unwavering commitment to quality. From sustainably sourced coffee beans roasted in Italy to freshly baked pastries made with premium ingredients, every product reflects a dedication to excellence. Matto proves that affordability and quality can go hand and hand, disrupting conventional standards that often equate premium coffee with high prices.

Another key driver of Matto's growth has been driven by its mobile app, which has revolutionized the customer experience. With a userbase that is rapidly growing, the app streamlines ordering, minimizes wait times, and offers a seamless payment process. More than just a transaction tool, it fosters customer loyalty, driving high retention and repeat purchases while optimizing in-store experience. By integrating technology with convenience, Matto is setting a new standard for modern coffee culture.

The World's Most Innovative Companies stands as Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company's editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies offers both a comprehensive look at innovation today and a playbook for the future," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "This year, we recognize companies that are harnessing AI in deep and meaningful ways, brands that are turning customers into superfans by overdelivering for them, and challengers that are introducing bold ideas and vital competition to their industries. At a time when the world is rapidly shifting, these companies are charting the way forward."

The full list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com. It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 25.

Matto Espresso's mission is to bring high-quality coffee to the masses in a fun and approachable way. It breaks away from the conventional coffee shop experience and provides a unique, accessible, and enjoyable option for everyone. Matto Espresso is democratizing the coffee experience–coffee for the people! For just $3, customers can choose from a wide variety of beverage and food options, including the most popular specialty coffee beverages, such as lattes, cold brews, as well as a wide assortment of food and pastry options.

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

