Matto Espresso Spotlights Festive Holiday Drinks for Just $3

Oat Nog Latte (Limited Time): A modern twist on holiday nostalgia, this creamy latte blends smooth oat milk with the warm, spiced flavors of traditional eggnog, finished with a sprinkle of cinnamon. Perfectly balanced and undeniably festive, it's the ultimate seasonal pick-me-up. Available at select locations.

Italian Hot Chocolate: A fan favorite, indulge in the pure richness of Matto's classic Italian Hot Chocolate. Crafted using a specialized machine for the perfect texture, this velvety drink is irresistibly creamy and comforting—ideal for cozy winter days. Now available at all locations for just $3 .

. Chai Latte: Expertly crafted with a blend of aromatic spices, rich black tea, and steamed milk for a truly decadent experience. Now available at all locations for just $3 .

Despite a 77% increase in coffee prices over the past four years, Matto remains committed to keeping its menu accessible. The company is proud to offer 60% of its items for just $3, ensuring customers can enjoy a premium experience at an unbeatable price this holiday season.

"As we move into the holiday season, we're excited to bring customers something truly special," said Matto's Co-Founder Jennifer Maman. "We've worked hard to create drinks that capture the spirit of the holidays while keeping them affordable and accessible for everyone. Our goal is to provide a premium experience without the premium price tag."

More store locations will offer the Oat Nog Latte throughout December, so be sure to check with your local Matto for availability.

For more information on Matto, please visit https://www.matto.com. Follow Matto on Instagram at @matto for the latest updates and behind-the-scenes glimpses.

