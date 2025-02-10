Mattress Recycling Council Urges Californians to Recycle Mattresses for Presidents Day

"By recycling your old mattress through our Bye Bye Mattress program, you're helping to reduce waste, conserve resources, and create a cleaner, greener California for everyone," said Mike O'Donnell, Chief Operating Officer of the Mattress Recycling Council. Post this

MRC's Bye Bye Mattress provides Californians with no-cost recycling options through:

Retailer takeback: The California law that created Bye Bye Mattress requires any retailer delivering a new mattress to offer to take away an old one, at no additional cost. This applies to online purchases too. MRC encourages consumers to ask about takeback when buying new mattresses.

where residents can drop off unwanted mattresses and box springs. Statewide, 99 percent of all residents live within 15 miles of a Bye Bye Mattress collection site or event. Visit ByeByeMattress.com to find the nearest site. Curbside collection: Visit ByeByeMattress.com to view a directory of cities offering free curbside pickup of bulky items like mattresses.

MRC's Bye Bye Mattress program is an environmental success story for California with over 13 million mattresses recycled since its launch in 2015. If you lined them up end-to-end, they would stretch over 15,000 miles—more than halfway around the Earth.

Recycling converts 75% of mattress materials into products like carpet padding, mulch, and building materials. Since the launch of Bye Bye Mattress, California has recycled over 486 million pounds of mattress components, contributing to water and energy conservation and decreasing greenhouse gas emissions.

MRC's Bye Bye Mattress program is funded through a state-approved $16 recycling fee collected on each mattress or box spring sold in California.

This funding is used to support free drop-off locations and events, transportation to recycling facilities, and allows various organizations—including retailers, hotels, universities, healthcare facilities, and military bases to access mattress recycling. The program also allocates resources to combat illegal dumping and supports research to improve the recycling process and material recyclability.

