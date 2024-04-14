Mau Marine Honored With Two Major Service Awards at Sea Ray's 65th Anniversary Meeting in Cape Coral, FL

Mau Marine earns top honors at Sea Ray's 65th Anniversary Meeting, receiving the Overall Excellence and Unrivaled Support Awards. Recognized for exceptional customer satisfaction, Mau Marine stands out among top Sea Ray dealerships for its premium boating experience.

OKOBOJI, Iowa, April 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In celebration of Sea Ray's 65th anniversary, Mau Marine was honored with the Overall Excellence Award and the Unrivaled Support Award during the 2024 dealer meeting. Mau Marine was selected as one of the top five Sea Ray dealerships two times over in separate categories. With over 218 Sea Ray dealerships in North America, Mau Marine was acknowledged as one of the top organizations consistently delivering an industry-leading customer experience.

The awards recognize dealerships with exceptional customer satisfaction. Customer survey scores are solely based on customer feedback and their willingness to recommend the company. The award from Sea Ray highlights the dealerships that provide a premium experience to customers at every stage of their boating journey.

"We are thrilled and honored to receive these awards from Sea Ray," said Julie Andres, Co-Owner at Mau Marine. "These awards are a testament to our team's unwavering dedication to providing the best possible experience for our customers."

"We have such fond memories of boating as a family." said Susan Mau, Julie's sister and Co-Owner. "It's very rewarding to help create these precious moments for our customers. Being recognized for doing it at an elite level just brings it full circle for us!"

"It is a privilege to work with the best dealer network in the marine industry," said Keith Yunger, President, Sea Ray Boats. "Since 1959, much of our success has been due to dealers with unwavering support and superior service. We are thrilled to honor them for their achievements throughout our partnership."

Sea Ray celebrated its 65th anniversary at its marine industry dealer meeting April 3-5 at The Westin Resort in Cape Coral, Florida. During the event attendees enjoyed training, business updates, award recognitions, and on-water product demonstrations of Sea Ray's latest model line-up including the award-winning SLX 260 and all-new SDX 270 Surf. The culminating awards ceremony was headlined by legendary college football coach, Urban Myer, also a Sea Ray owner. The event was attended by dealers from around the world.

ABOUT MAU MARINE

Providing an elevated boating lifestyle for the most discerning enthusiast, Mau Marine pairs the finest lake boating products with personalized service. Mau's historic campus has been home to marine operations since the late 1800s and features an indoor 100-boat showroom, a 100-slip marina, an expert service department as well as the iconic Okoboji Store Bar & Kitchen. Learn more about Mau Marine at MauMarine.com.

ABOUT SEA RAY

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Sea Ray is the world's leading creator of superior quality pleasure boats. For more than 65 years, Sea Ray has pushed the limits of performance and craftsmanship to elevate the boating experience. Each Sea Ray is designed to make every moment exceptional, supporting boaters' unique lifestyles with a customized balance of unparalleled comfort and performance and world-class technology throughout. Learn more about the Sea Ray Experience at SeaRay.com.

