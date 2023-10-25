Maud Borup Creates Chocolate Potato to Raise Awareness of Food Insecurity

Creating a one-of-a-kind chocolate treat was fun and is an outward symbol of the importance of potatoes in our diet as well as a unique way to keep Second Harvest Heartland top-of-mind with donors. Post this

For Second Harvest Heartland, the potato is significant because they are sourced locally, shelf stable, hearty, a multi-cultural food, and available year-round. Potatoes are a staple in almost every family's meal planning with Second Harvest Heartland distributing over 3 million pounds of potatoes annually.

As part of Maud Borup's commitment to community volunteerism and charitable giving, packing potatoes for distribution was one of the company's projects this year. In 90 minutes, company volunteers packed 9,725 pounds of potatoes, enough for 8,104 meals.

This year's goal was to raise $1.2 million at the gala. Second Harvest Heartland surpassed their goal and raised $1.7 million from individual donor contributions. The Cargill Foundation surprised attendees with their generous gift of $10 million to help eliminate hunger concerns for every family.

About Maud Borup

Maud Borup is a 116-year-old, B Corp certified, woman- and veteran-owned wholesale confections company specializing in gourmet candy, innovative confections, and seasonal food gifts. Maud Borup designs and manufactures licensed, branded, and private-label products supported by an in-house design and merchandising team with over 60 years in the food gift industry. Maud Borup supplies mass and specialty retailers as well as online, grocery, and drug stores with every day and seasonal assortments designed to fit their store needs and customer preferences. maudborup.com facebook.com/maudborup instagram.com/maudborup #dishgala #foodinsecurity #Cargill #SecondHarvestHeartland #maudborup #candy

Media Contact

Karen Edwards, Maud Borup, 1 651.260.8062, [email protected], maudborup.com

SOURCE Maud Borup