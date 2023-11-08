Maud Borup Named to Fast 50 List of Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies in Minnesota for the Fourth Time

"Being named to the prestigious Fast 50 list for the fourth time is amazing. This honor recognizes each of our team members who contribute to the company's success every day." Post this

"Being named to the prestigious Fast 50 list for the fourth time is amazing. This honor recognizes each of our team members who contribute to the company's success every day," comments Christine Lantinen, Maud Borup president and owner.

Honoree rankings were revealed at a reception held at U.S Bank Stadium. A cocktail party followed the ceremony.

About Maud Borup

Maud Borup is a 116-year-old, B Corp certified, woman- and veteran-owned wholesale confections company specializing in gourmet candy, innovative confections, and seasonal food gifts. Maud Borup designs and manufactures licensed, branded, and private-label products supported by an in-house design and merchandising team with over 60 years in the food gift industry. Maud Borup supplies mass and specialty retailers as well as online, grocery, and drug stores with every day and seasonal assortments designed to fit their store needs and customer preferences. maudborup.com facebook.com/maudborup instagram.com/maudborup #maudborup #candy #Fast50 #MSPBJFast50

