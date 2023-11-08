Maud Borup Named to Fast 50 List of Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies in Minnesota for the Fourth Time

Maud Borup Moves Up List - Ranked No. 20 in 2023
MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maud Borup, a B Corp certified woman- and veteran-owned candy, confections and seasonal food gift company announced today that Minneapolis St. Paul Business Journal has named the company to their Fast 50 list of privately held companies demonstrating exceptional growth between 2020 and 2022.
This is the fourth time Maud Borup has made the list with revenue growth on this years' list at 117.56%. Maud Borup's ranking has moved from 42 on the list to number 20 this year.
"Being named to the prestigious Fast 50 list for the fourth time is amazing. This honor recognizes each of our team members who contribute to the company's success every day," comments Christine Lantinen, Maud Borup president and owner.
Honoree rankings were revealed at a reception held at U.S Bank Stadium. A cocktail party followed the ceremony.
About Maud Borup
Maud Borup is a 116-year-old, B Corp certified, woman- and veteran-owned wholesale confections company specializing in gourmet candy, innovative confections, and seasonal food gifts. Maud Borup designs and manufactures licensed, branded, and private-label products supported by an in-house design and merchandising team with over 60 years in the food gift industry. Maud Borup supplies mass and specialty retailers as well as online, grocery, and drug stores with every day and seasonal assortments designed to fit their store needs and customer preferences. maudborup.com facebook.com/maudborup instagram.com/maudborup #maudborup #candy #Fast50 #MSPBJFast50
Media Contact
Karen Edwards, Maud Borup, 1 651.260.8062, [email protected], maudborup.com
SOURCE Maud Borup
