Maud Borup Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies for Two Consecutive Years

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 for the second time is a testament to the dedication, professionalism, and experience of our team. It provides validation that our strategies are working and each team member plays a pivotal role in contributing to the company's exponential growth," said Christine Lantinen, Maud Borup president and owner.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, rising costs of capital, and unprecedented hiring challenges while adding 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"A highlight of my job is recognizing America's highest growth companies through the Inc. 5000," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief. "Congratulations to the honorees for growing their businesses quickly despite economic disruption from supply chain delays, inflation, and workforce challenges."

"This is a proud moment for Maud Borup. It proves that balancing people and purpose with profit is a successful strategy that can help companies succeed. Empowerment at all levels of an organization is the future of business and continues to set us apart as an industry leader," adds Lantinen."

Maud Borup is one of 8,000 companies globally to achieve B Corp certification and is also Fair Trade certified, ensuring global chocolate farmers are paid fair wages. Recognition includes EY Entrepreneur of the Year, 100 Best Companies to Work For, Manufacturing Excellence, and Minnesota Fast 50 for five years. The company appeared on The Cooking Channel, is featured in The National Confectioners Association video, and has been in Forbes, Martha Stewart Living, Better Homes & Gardens, Woman's Day, and Candy & Snack Today, as well as other lifestyle, industry, and business publications. Maud Borup is a champion for small business, hosting the United States Secretary of Labor and speaking in front of Congress about small business challenges.

We believe in using the company as a force for good, and follow business practices that respect the earth, team members, and the community. A list of Inc. 5000 companies is at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Maud Borup

Maud Borup is a 117-year-old, B Corp certified, woman- and veteran-owned wholesale confections company specializing in gourmet candy, innovative confections, and food gifts. Maud Borup designs and manufactures licensed, branded, and private-label products supported by an in-house design and merchandising team with over 60 years in the food gift industry. Maud Borup supplies mass and specialty retailers as well as online, grocery, and drug stores with assortments designed to fit their store needs and customer preferences. maudborup.com facebook.com/maudborup instagram.com/maudborup #maudborup #candy #INC5000 #PrivatelyHeldCompanies #BCorp #womanowned, #veteranowned #windenergy #fairtrade

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: risk-takers, innovators, and ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. Visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

