Maud Borup President, Christine Lantinen, Selected as EY Entrepreneur of the Year Regional Judge and Speaker at the National EY Strategic Growth Forum

Christine Lantinen, Ten-Year Army Veteran, to participate in Veteran's Panel Discussion

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maud Borup, a certified B Corp woman- and veteran-owned candy, confections, and food gift company, today announced that its president and owner, Christine Lantinen, was chosen as a judge to help select Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur of the Year®, reviewing nominations and speaking to business owners from high growth companies in the Heartland region including the Dakotas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, and Nebraska vying for the title. In 2014, Christine was named an EY Entrepreneurial Winning Woman and was a 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year® Heartland award winner.

National winners will be announced at the annual EY Strategic Growth Forum® which starts November 9 in Palm Springs, California. The forum is the country's most prestigious gathering of CEOs, high-growth entrepreneurs, and C-suite executives representing global market leaders.

Christine, a ten-year Army veteran, will participate in a panel discussion on November 11, Veterans Day. She will be joined by fellow military veteran, Manny Smith, president of Envisorly, on a panel entitled, "Saluting Veteran Founders," moderated by Deborah Norville, anchor of Inside Edition. The panel will focus on how military training and experience helped prepare them to be dynamic leaders through challenges that can seem insurmountable.

"Veterans Day is a humble day of reflection. To be able to share it, and the EOY mainstage with other veteran-owned business founders makes me both proud and honored. This event presents a rare opportunity to network and learn from global business leaders from around the country who share inspiring stories of triumph over adversity, much resembling battle tales," notes Christine Lantinen, president and owner of Maud Borup.

Other participants include executives from Microsoft, Kind Snacks, and Estee Lauder as well as Academy Award winning actresses and entrepreneurs, Reese Witherspoon and Tracee Ellis Ross.

The forum will culminate with a celebration at which the 2023 EY Entrepreneur of the Year® national award winner will be announced. Wayne Brady, an Emmy-winning actor, will be the master of ceremonies.

The event will be held at the J.W. Marriott Desert Springs & Spa in Palm Springs, California from November 9-12, 2023.

