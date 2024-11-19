Maud Borup President Makes History Being Inducted into the National Association of Women Business Owners Minnesota Hall of Fame

"Being inducted into the NAWBO Hall of Fame is the pinnacle of lifetime achievement as a woman business owner." Post this

"Being inducted into the NAWBO Hall of Fame is the pinnacle of lifetime achievement as a woman business owner", said Christine Lantinen. "This honor recognizes Maud herself as a trailblazer clearing a path for women in business. Maud started this company in 1907 before women had the right to vote. Her gutsy personality and unwavering drive to be successful inspired me to take the reins and continue her legacy. Her courage has inspired generations of confectionery excellence."

The Hall of Fame celebration honors the most exceptional women in business, recognizing leaders with well-established careers and outstanding achievements. This year's women business owners took their place in history on November 14, 2024, during the Induction Gala at the Metropolitan Ballroom in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

About Maud Borup

Maud Borup is a 117-year-old, B Corp certified, woman- and veteran-owned wholesale confections company specializing in gourmet candy, innovative confections, and food gifts. Maud Borup designs and manufactures licensed, branded, and private-label products supported by an in-house design and merchandising team with over 60 years in the food gift industry. Maud Borup supplies mass and specialty retailers as well as online, grocery, and drug stores with every day and seasonal assortments designed to fit their store needs and customer preferences. maudborup.com linkedin.com/maudborup instagram.com/maudborup #maudborup #candy #BCorp #womanowned #veteranowned #NAWBOHallofFame

About NAWBO

Founded in 1975, NAWBO is the unified voice of America's more than 13 million women-owned businesses. NAWBO is the only dues-based organization representing the interests of all women entrepreneurs across all industries. NAWBO develops programs that help navigate women entrepreneurs through the various stages of their business growth. To learn more, please visit www.nawbo.org. #NAWBO #MNHallofFame #MN HOF

Media Contact

Karen Edwards, Maud Borup, 1 651.260.8062, [email protected], www.maudborup.com

SOURCE Maud Borup