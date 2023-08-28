Maud Borup Recognized On The Inc. 5000 With 151% Growth

Being ranked on the Inc. 5000 would not be possible without the hard work, dedication, and commitment from each of our team members. Tweet this

The Inc. 5000 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. This year, Inc. 5000 companies added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc 5000 - with the fast growth it requires – is truly an accomplishment. Maud Borup is a company building our future."

"Maud Borup is on a growth trajectory to be a $100 million company in the next 4-5 years," adds Lantinen. "In the past year, we've opened two new manufacturing facilities, hired almost 100 new team members, and purchased over $10 million of robotic automation to keep up with demand."

Maud Borup is B Corp certified and has been recognized as a Minnesota Fast 50 company,100 Best Companies to Work For, Manufacturing Excellence, and EY Entrepreneur of the Year. The company appeared on The Cooking Channel and has been featured in Martha Stewart Living, Better Homes & Gardens, Woman's Day, Candy & Snack Today, and numerous lifestyle and business publications. As a manufacturer of candy, confections, and food gifts, Maud Borup's mission is to provide an indulgent, feel-good experience while building a more inclusive and sustainable economy.

We believe in using the company as a force for good and follow business practices that respect the earth, team members, and the community.

About Maud Borup

Maud Borup was founded in 1907 and is a woman- and veteran-owned B Corp certified candy, confections, and food gift company focused on using premium chocolate, organic and gluten-free treats, and seasonal food gifts. Maud Borup designs and manufactures licensed, branded, and private label products supported by an in-house team with 80 years of experience. Maud Borup supplies mass and specialty retailers as well as online, grocery, and drug stores with every day and seasonal assortments designed to meet store needs and customer preferences. maudborup.com | instagram.com/maudborup

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com. A list of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. #inc5000 #candy

Media Contact

Karen Edwards, Maud Borup, 1 651.260.8062, [email protected], www.maudborup.com

SOURCE Maud Borup