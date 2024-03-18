Maui-Based Spirit Brands Celebrate National Cocktail Day

"Our Pau Maui Vodka, Fid Street Gin, and Mahina Rum embody the spirit of Maui, and we want to share that experience with our customers by offering a special 15% discount on all our products for National Cocktail Day. Our goal is to share Aloha with the world." Post this

"We are thrilled to join cocktail enthusiasts around the world in celebrating National Cocktail Day," said Keli'i Heen, Hali'imaile Distilling Company's brand ambassador. "Our Pau Maui Vodka, Fid Street Gin, and Mahina Rum embody the spirit of Maui, and we want to share that experience with our customers by offering a special 15% discount on all our products for this occasion. Our goal is to share Aloha with the world."

Pau Maui Vodka: Pau Maui Vodka is an authentic expression of aloha, encompassing the gratitude for Maui's agriculture, passion for the Hawaiian Islands, and a strong love of its people. Distilled from the Maui Gold Pineapple and Hawaiian spring water, each set of hands that influence Pau Maui's journey from seed-to-bottle, tell a story. This shared collective is the true craft of this spirit, resulting in an incredibly pure Hawaii -made vodka that is smooth, versatile and certified gluten-free. Pau Maui Vodka has won the following awards: First Place Hawaii's Best 2021; People's Choice Awards Awarded by the Star-Advertiser; Gold Winner Best of Hawaii Craft Beverages 2023 Hulo Awards; Proof Awards Double Gold Medal 2022; SIP Awards Platinum two consecutive years 2020-2022; SIP Awards Consumers' Choice Award three consecutive years 2020-2023.

agriculture, passion for the Hawaiian Islands, and a strong love of its people. Distilled from the Maui Gold Pineapple and Hawaiian spring water, each set of hands that influence Pau Maui's journey from seed-to-bottle, tell a story. This shared collective is the true craft of this spirit, resulting in an incredibly pure -made vodka that is smooth, versatile and certified gluten-free. Pau Maui Vodka has won the following awards: First Place Hawaii's Best 2021; People's Choice Awards Awarded by the Star-Advertiser; Gold Winner Best of Hawaii Craft Beverages 2023 Hulo Awards; Proof Awards Double Gold Medal 2022; SIP Awards Platinum two consecutive years 2020-2022; SIP Awards Consumers' Choice Award three consecutive years 2020-2023. Fid Street Gin: The first gin ever created on Maui and the only gin in the world made with pineapples. Fid Street Gin combines the typical components of a London Dry gin with Hawaiian ingredients, including 11 locally sourced botanicals and the Maui Gold Pineapple. Plus, it's rich with history, too; In the 19th Century, the arrival of English ships in Honolulu Harbor led to a strong Victorian influence. Named after a sailor's word for "drink," "Fid" Street, now known as lower Nu'uanu Avenue in Honolulu , became the place where the thirsty and sea-weary reveled. Bridging the gap between old English and American craft gin styles, Fid Street Gin pays homage to this rich history with a fresh approach to traditional gin. Fid Street Gin is juniper-forward and exhibits a very clean and aromatic fresh-cut floral and citrus bouquet with a hint of forest air.

and the only gin in the world made with pineapples. Fid Street Gin combines the typical components of a London Dry gin with Hawaiian ingredients, including 11 locally sourced botanicals and the Maui Gold Pineapple. Plus, it's rich with history, too; In the 19th Century, the arrival of English ships in Honolulu Harbor led to a strong Victorian influence. Named after a sailor's word for "drink," "Fid" Street, now known as lower Nu'uanu Avenue in , became the place where the thirsty and sea-weary reveled. Bridging the gap between old English and American craft gin styles, Fid Street Gin pays homage to this rich history with a fresh approach to traditional gin. Fid Street Gin is juniper-forward and exhibits a very clean and aromatic fresh-cut floral and citrus bouquet with a hint of forest air. Mahina Rum: The moon in Hawaiian, or MAHINA, serves as the inspiration for the creation of this exceptional rum, just as it has guided Hawaiians when to farm, fish, and navigate the seas for centuries. Under its guiding light, the Mahina Rums are made from sweet molasses and real ingredients, resulting in a premium spirit celebrating Hawaii's culture. Mahina Rum's unique approach to rum merges Hawaiian rum with traditional Caribbean-style rum for an authentic 'Aloha' experience. The Mahina Rum collection includes Coconut Rum, Platinum Rum and Dark Rum.

"At Hali'imaile Distilling Company we set ourselves apart by starting with local ingredients and distilling in small batches, using unique stills and crystal clear Hawaiian spring water, to create authentic Hawaiian spirits," said Hali'imaile Distilling Company's master distiller, Kaikona Hendershot. "These spirits represent Hawaiian culture by preserving the Maui pineapple industry and giving consumers a way to enjoy a little Aloha anywhere they may be. You do not have to be in the Hawaiian Islands to experience Aloha. No matter where you are when you enjoy Pau Maui Vodka, Fid Street Gin or Mahina Rum, you are giving a cheers to everything Aloha stands for: love, affection, peace, compassion, mercy."

To purchase Pau Maui Vodka, Fid Street Gin or Mahina Rum and redeem the National Cocktail Day 15% discount, please visit:

Hali'imaile Distilling Company is owned and managed by LeVecke Corporation, a family-owned and operated premium spirits producer. With more than 75 years of experience in the beverage industry, LeVecke Corporation is recognized as one of the largest spirit producers in the world.

To learn more about LeVecke Corporation, please visit, www.levecke.com.

ABOUT LEVECKE CORPORATION

With 75 years of experience in the wine, beer, and spirits industry, LeVecke Corporation is a family-owned and operated beverage company recognized as one of the largest premium spirit producers in the world. Our mission is to bring high-quality products to an increasingly sagacious customer; we are committed to providing quality spirits and liqueurs from the best makers in the world that are rooted in local culture, local ingredients, and traditional methods. To learn more about LeVecke Corporation and its portfolio of brands, visit www.levecke.com.

ABOUT HALI'IMAILE DISTILLING COMPANY

Owned by the LeVecke family, Hali'imaile Distilling Company is a craft distillery utilizing local Maui ingredients to create quality spirits. Sustainability, community, 'ohana, and integrity of ingredients and practices are our brand values. Our goal is to deliver products that consumers can trust while impacting our environment in only positive and nurturing ways. Hali'imaile Distilling Company is located in the heart of Maui's pineapple region, Upcountry Makawao, Maui. Our mission is to create "Hawaii in a Bottle" and share Aloha with the world. To learn more about Hali'imaile Distilling Company and its spirits, please visit www.haliimailedistilling.com.

Media Contact

Brittany Belsterling, OH Partners, 1 6236932772, [email protected], OH Partners

SOURCE OH Partners