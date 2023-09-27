Maui Performer DJ Kazami Continues Her Passion for DJing While Supporting Her Community

In the wake of the devastating wildfires that hit the Maui, Hawaii community last month, Michelle Kazami, a Maui resident and DJ is harnessing the strength of the DJ community as she works with brands such as Pioneer DJ to give back to the place that nurtured her talents.

TORRANCE, Calif., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the wake of the devastating wildfires that hit the Maui, Hawaii community last month, Michelle Kazami, a Maui resident and DJ is harnessing the strength of the DJ community as she works with brands such as Pioneer DJ to give back to the place that nurtured her talents.

Since starting her DJ career in 2021, Kazami has quickly risen to share stages with industry heavyweights at Maui's renowned venues and locations worldwide. Within a year of picking up her first controller, a Pioneer DJ DDJ-400, Kazami found herself performing in various Maui venues including a local favorite, Dirty Monkey, and at Maui's largest venue, Da Playground. These gave her opportunities to play alongside artists such as Ship Wrek and Markus Schulz. Unfortunately, the wildfires affected Da Playground, Dirty Monkey, and other venues, Kazami also lost her home and equipment, but despite her loss, she is confident that Maui's strong community will see one another through this difficult time.

After the fires, many artists have relocated to other islands or the mainland to plan their path forward as Maui rebuilds. During this time, Kazami has worked with DJ Hapa, founder of The DJ Coach program, which offers DJ lessons to artists worldwide. Kazami and DJ Hapa met through a free seven day course that was included with her controller, since then, Kazami has continued with the program while working closely with DJ Hapa. Together, DJ Hapa, Kazami and Pioneer DJ worked to provide support to local DJs and venues to help these performers get back on their feet by driving awareness to the donation funds.

"The DJ community as a whole is such a resilient group. As a DJ, your ability to read the room and adjust your performance based on the circumstances is key. I saw that skill exercised during the pandemic as artists found unique ways to continue sharing their sounds and connecting with the community. I have no doubt that Maui and its artists will be able to bounce back stronger than before," DJ Hapa, founder of The DJ Coach, added. "The tight-knit community continues to look out for one another as they try to find ways to make a living."

"Michelle is a perfect example of how wonderfully unpredictable someone's DJ journey can be and how one's passion can open the doors to new opportunities." John Powell, President of Alpha Theta Americas Inc. added. "The resilience the people of Maui have shown is inspirational and reflects the power of a strong community."

To support artists and workers who relied financially on their gigs throughout the Maui area, Da Playground created a donation page including Venmo information to directly donate to artists and individuals associated with the affected venues. The donation page can be found at https://linktr.ee/dpgmauiexclusive.

To connect with Michelle Kazami check out her Instagram or email her at [email protected].

