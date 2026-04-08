Mauna Kea Beach Hotel Debuts Spa at Mauna Kea, a Transformative New Wellness Destination on the Island of Hawaii

"Spa at Mauna Kea marks a defining moment in our resort's evolution. A distinctive destination spa unlike any other on the island, it's a sanctuary where healing traditions and thoughtful design come together to create a deeper sense of connection to Hawai'i and its culture." Post this

Grounded in the concept of Ho'ōla i Loko, the Hawaiian belief that healing begins within and radiates outward, Spa at Mauna Kea is designed to nurture balance between body, mind and spirit. Guests are guided through a restorative sequence beginning with a traditional Hawaiian oli (chant), where natural elements are used to cleanse and rebalance energy including paʻakai (sea salt), lāʻau lapaʻau (plant-based healing), and tī leaf infusion, setting the tone for an experience that extends beyond individual treatments to cultivate a profound sense of place and lasting restoration.

Guided by this Hawaiian philosophy, the spa's signature massage offerings are a collection of lomilomi-inspired therapies that draw on locally sourced botanicals and elements from the islands, including smooth lava stones hand gathered from the coastline of Hawai'i Island, native florals known for their healing properties, and mineral-rich salts. Complementing these rituals is curated a collection of enhancements and advanced treatments, from results-driven skincare and LED light therapy to targeted experiences that support muscle recovery and overall wellbeing, creating a fully integrated whole-body wellness journey.

Designed as a seamless extension of its natural surroundings, the spa unfolds as an immersive indoor-outdoor sanctuary of calm. Featuring 11 al-fresco treatment rooms, including couples' suites, each is thoughtfully appointed with a private lanai, outdoor shower, and soaking tub that opens to the lush garden landscape embracing natural light and open air. The experience extends beyond the treatment rooms into a series of thoughtfully designed wellness amenities, set within a tranquil garden setting and offering spaces for post-treatment relaxation, including separate men's and women's purification gardens with steam and sauna, plunge and soaking pools, and a serene co-ed wellness deck with a vitality pool and hot tub for quiet reflection. Additional amenities include a Mind and Body movement pavilion, and a full-service salon.

With more than 25 years of luxury spa and wellness experience, Spa Director Psalm Quinn has conceived and curated a program grounded in authenticity, cultural integrity, and the spirit of aloha. Drawing on her work across Hawai'i's leading luxury resort spas, she has shaped a wellness offering that honors Hawaiian healing traditions while delivering elevated, guest-centric experiences.

"We are seeking to create an experience that is both authentic to Hawaiian traditions and deeply transformative for our guests," said Quinn. "Rooted in cultural integrity and guided by the spirit of the Mauna Kea name, Spa at Mauna Kea embodies a holistic approach to well-being that extends beyond the visit. We hope guests depart with a lasting sense of transformation that is both physical and spiritual."

Celebrating the spa's grand opening, the hotel is offering a limited-time Art of Renewal room and spa package which includes a $200 daily spa credit with a three-night minimum stay. Unused credit accumulates throughout the stay, offering flexibility to indulge at a relaxed pace. For more information about the Spa at Mauna Kea or to make reservations, visit www.spaatmaunakea.com and follow on social media @MaunaKeaBeachHotel.

ABOUT MAUNA KEA BEACH HOTEL

Mauna Kea Beach Hotel, an Autograph Collection property, has been one of Hawai'i Island's most iconic resorts since its opening in 1965. Developed by Laurance S. Rockefeller, the resort was designed to harmonize with the natural beauty of the Kohala Coast. Inspired by the turquoise waters of Kaunaʻoa Bay and the Mauna Kea summit, Rockefeller's vision created a timeless destination where aloha and elegance meet Following a recent transformative $180+ million renovation, the resort has been newly revitalized with enhanced guest experiences, including an oceanfront adults-only infinity lap pool and state-of-the-art Fitness Center, a tranquil Discovery Garden and chef's Ulu Garden, and a reimagined family pool featuring an oceanfront jacuzzi and five private luxury cabanas. All 252 guest rooms and suites have been refreshed, alongside signature amenities including the award-winning Mauna Kea Golf Course, re-designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr., and the Seaside Racquet Club with nine oceanfront tennis and eight pickleball courts. Sustainability remains central to the resort's evolution, with initiatives including the preservation of its museum-worthy collection of Asian and Pacific art and the installation of photovoltaic panels designed to offset nearly half of the resort's energy consumption. Mauna Kea Beach Hotel shares 1,839 acres of oceanfront property with The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort and Mauna Kea Residences, forming the heart of the Mauna Kea Resort.

Media Contact

Murphy O'Brien Public Relations, Mauna Kea Beach Hotel, 1 3107606086, [email protected], https://www.maunakearesort.com/mauna-kea-beach-hotel/

SOURCE Mauna Kea Beach Hotel