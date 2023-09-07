Maureen Robinson Named As New Kentucky Owl Master Blender

"I'm really looking forward to my new career venture into the bourbon industry and, as the first female master blender at Kentucky Owl, I look forward to being a role model for aspiring women who have a passion for whiskey making," says Maureen Robinson. Tweet this

"I'm really looking forward to my new career venture into the bourbon industry and, as the first female master blender at Kentucky Owl, I look forward to being a role model for aspiring women who have a passion for whiskey making," says Maureen Robinson. "I'm honored to have this opportunity to work with The Stoli Group and bring my expertise from my career in Scotland to Kentucky Owl, a brand that I hold in high regard."

Robinson is not new to bourbon either, where as a Scotch whisky Master Blender, she worked extensively with second fill bourbon barrels, learning and appreciating the influence that ex bourbon barrels had on the flavor of Scotch whisky. "I'm excited to be now working with first fill bourbon barrels, understanding how flavor is influenced using new American oak barrels and the processes you can use to differentiate these flavors to create new whiskeys."

Maureen has also received significant whisky accolades. She became Keeper of the Quaich in 2012, was inducted into the Scotch Whisky Hall of Fame in 2019 and was awarded 'Master of the Quaich' in October 2022 in further recognition of her significant achievements in the Scotch industry. Maureen is one of only a handful of female Masters globally and was also instrumental in creating her own language to describe what she was able to detect when nosing whiskies and was involved in developing and forming the Scotch Whisky flavor wheel, now used by many Scotch whisky companies, experts and whisky enthusiasts.

"With Maureen's impressive knowledge and vast blending experience on some of the world's biggest Scotch whisky brands, we are incredibly fortunate to have someone of her caliber to follow on from John Rhea and we are all looking forward to her future contributions to Kentucky Owl with her new role as Master Blender," says Stoli Group Global CEO Chris Caldwell. "We would also like to take this opportunity to say a huge thanks to John for his immense blending stewardship of Kentucky Owl and The Wiseman and wish him all the very best in his retirement."

Stoli Group, a leading global ultra-premium spirits and wine company, purchased Kentucky Owl in 2017. Originally founded by C.M. Dedman in 1879, the Kentucky Owl Bardstown distillery went dark during the Prohibition era and remained dormant until the brand was revived in 2014. Since then, the company's small batch releases have sold out quickly and received strong reviews. Other various releases for Kentucky Owl have included their international collaboration series with Takumi Edition and St. Patrick's Edition, Confiscated, Mardi Gras XO Cask Rye Whiskey Limited Edition. The Wiseman brand includes a bourbon and rye whiskey. For more information, visit kentuckyowlbourbon.com.

