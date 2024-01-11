Maurice Gaynor Promoted to Vice President of Contract Sales at The Gillespie Group

"Maurice's unwavering commitment, exceptional leadership, and deep industry expertise have been instrumental in driving our success." Post this

Equipped with a BS in Management from Rutgers University, Maurice has been a guiding force in The Gillespie Group, sharing his knowledge and the industry's "tricks of the trade" with colleagues and newcomers alike. His commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a collaborative environment has set him apart.

Kurt Fenchel, President of The Gillespie Group, expressed his confidence in Maurice's ability to lead the Contract Sales team, saying, "Maurice's unwavering commitment, exceptional leadership, and deep industry expertise have been instrumental in driving our success. As VP of Contract Sales, we are confident that Maurice will continue to elevate our company's standards of excellence, foster strong client relationships, and contribute significantly to the growth and innovation within our company."

Maurice Gaynor's promotion aligns with The Gillespie Group's commitment to recognizing and advancing talent within the organization. The company looks forward to continued success and growth under Maurice's leadership.

About The Gillespie Group:

The Gillespie Group is a renowned leader in commercial flooring solutions, providing top-notch services to diverse industries. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, The Gillespie Group continues to set industry standards and deliver unparalleled quality to its clients.

