Mauricio Umansky Named 50th Most Powerful and Influential Person in Real Estate by The Swanepoel 200 (SP 200)

"Exploring, researching and analyzing the industry's leaders and executives is always one of the most excruciating yet most thrilling parts of my year," shared Stefan Swanepoel, Executive Chairman of T3 Sixty. "The leaders featured in the SP 200 really showed what it takes to be a strong and dynamic leader in 2023. Despite facing some of the toughest challenges in their careers…they embraced action, laying the foundation for innovation, expansion and growth. These are precisely the qualities we acknowledge in the SP 200," added Jack Miller, President and CEO of T3 Sixty.

The meticulous methodology employed by T3 Sixty in determining the SP 200 leaders involves a comprehensive three-month process, evaluating over 2,000 industry leaders against eight distinctive criteria. These criteria encompass current office held and decision-making power, tenure in the industry, organization size and reach, financial resources, industry significance, involvement in top activities, individual affiliations, and external power and influence.

As Founder and CEO of The Agency, Mauricio has strategically steered the company into a leading global boutique brokerage over the past decade. Through innovative systems and groundbreaking marketing strategies, Umansky has not only redefined the real estate business but has also fostered a culture rooted in collaboration. The Agency's disruptive model has resulted in over $60 billion in real estate sales, with Umansky holding the distinction of selling the most homes in the country priced above $20 million.

"It's an honor to be recognized alongside esteemed leaders in The Swanepoel Power 200 2024 list," shared Mauricio Umansky, CEO of The Agency. "This acknowledgment is a testament to the incredible team at The Agency and our commitment to innovation and excellence. I am excited about the continued advancement of our industry and the opportunities that lie ahead."

Recognized as one of the highest-producing agents by The Wall Street Journal's REAL Trends annual list, in 2023, Umansky received the prestigious Entrepreneur Of The Year Greater Los Angeles Award. The Agency's remarkable achievements, including its 18th position on the 2023 RealTrends 500 list and ranking as the fifth-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume, exemplify its unwavering commitment to excellence. Notably featured on international television shows such as "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles," "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," "Buying Beverly Hills" on Netflix, and ABC's "Dancing with the Stars," Mauricio continues to capture a global audience.

Mauricio's leadership has played a pivotal role in The Agency's expansion, which now spans over 100 offices and includes more than 2,200 agents across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America, and Europe. The Agency's global footprint expanded significantly in the past year, with the addition of 29 new offices, solidifying its status as one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages worldwide. The firm also expanded its cutting-edge core service, relocation, development and marketing divisions.

Mauricio Umansky, a published author of "The Dealmaker," is a proud member of The Young Presidents Organization (YPO) and actively engages in philanthropy. His charitable endeavors include serving as a board member for Giveback Homes, an organization dedicated to building homes for families in need. Umansky is also a longstanding supporter of The Children's Hospital of Los Angeles and the National Breast Cancer Association.

For a comprehensive list and further details, please visit sp200.com.

About T3 Sixty

T3 Sixty is a management consultancy in the residential real estate industry with business units in brokerage, technology, mergers and acquisitions, and organized real estate. The group also provides software and data, extensive research and reports, executive search and event management services. For more information, visit t360.com.

About The Agency

The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $60 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising 100 offices in 11 countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate brands in the world. Watch The Agency on Buying Beverly Hills, a new real estate occu-soap highlighting the high-stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles, currently streaming on Netflix.

Media Contact

