Maven AGI Launches Enterprise AI Platform to End Frustrating Customer Experiences

BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We're excited today to announce the launch of Maven AGI's fully integrated enterprise AI agent platform, designed to tackle a major challenge for today's businesses: fragmented systems and siloed data that lead to frustrating customer experiences. Our platform empowers enterprises to unify their systems of record, integrate personalization systems, and deploy intelligent AI agents that can take meaningful actions—all within just days. This evolution enables businesses to continuously enhance both customer and employee experiences with smarter, more reliable information.

"Disconnected systems and outdated data have undermined customer experience for far too long," said Jonathan Corbin, CEO of Maven AGI. "Service agents often juggle 7 - 9 systems just to answer a single customer question, leading to slow, inaccurate responses that erode trust and loyalty. Maven's platform eliminates siloes created by fragmented systems, empowering AI agents to deliver accurate, consistent answers that transform customer experience and drive operational efficiency."

Here's how it works:

Unified Systems of Record: With 50+ built-in integrations, our platform integrates key systems (e.g. CRMs) and data into a single, secure system of record to train AI agents. It now connects seamlessly with legacy systems like Salesforce, Freshdesk and Zendesk, ensuring that enterprise data is always accessible, accurate and up-to-date.

Rapid Deployment: Enterprises can deploy AI agents that can take action across text, email, web, voice and app channels - customized to solve specific business challenges - within days.

Continuous Improvement: Maven gets smarter with every interaction. It proactively identifies gaps, contradictions and outdated information, then generates updates to ensure your knowledge base remains current and reliable.

We're already seeing the impact Maven is having for our clients.

ClickUp, the world's only all-in-one productivity platform, saw a 25% increase in responses per hour within just the first week of using our co-pilot solution to accelerate agent performance.

Rho, enterprise finance platform and cash management company, achieved 95% CSAT while supporting a 12% increase in monthly contacts without increasing headcount.

Clients saw up to 93% of inquiries answered autonomously and up to 80% reduction in cost per ticket.

These are game-changing numbers that reflect the potential of Maven's platform to enhance customer experience by reducing inefficiencies and empowering teams to make decisions with confidence.

An Invitation to Our Developer Community

As we expand Maven's capabilities, we're eager to partner with the developer community. Our focus is on six critical areas: conversational experiences, co-pilots, knowledge, personalization, actions, and data movement.

"Developers are already building extensions and integrations on Maven's platform, and we look forward to seeing how they continue to innovate," said Sami Shalabi, CTO of Maven AGI. "Our goal is to make Maven a platform where creativity and innovation thrive, whether you're just starting out or have extensive coding experience. We offer intuitive tools, extensive documentation, and community support to help developers at all levels."

Maven offers comprehensive SDKs and APIs to empower developers. These resources are available in popular languages like Node.js, Python, Java, Ruby, PHP, and Swift. For those new to coding, Maven's generative AI helps transform ideas into working prototypes.

To learn more, visit https://developers.mavenagi.com/.

If you're interested in seeing Maven in action, request a free demo here.

About Maven AGI

Maven AGI is an enterprise AI platform on a mission to unleash business artificial general intelligence (AGI), starting with customer service. Founded in July 2023 by executives from HubSpot, Google and Stripe, Maven builds conversational AI agents capable of delivering accurate, autonomous support that delights customers at scale. Our platform unifies fragmented systems, integrates knowledge and personalization sources, and enables intelligent actions - all without costly system changes. We're laying the foundation for a future where our technology handles complex tasks, allowing people to focus on what they do best: creative problem-solving, relationship building, and delivering exceptional customer experiences.

Maven AGI is supported by leaders from OpenAI and Google, and backed by top AI investors, including M13, Lux Capital, E14 Fund, and Mentors Fund.

