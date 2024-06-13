Maverick Distilling Introduces Samuel Maverick Private Reserve Bottled in Bond Bourbon

Our Private Reserve Bottled in Bond Bourbon is a genuine expression of location with every element hailing from the Lone Star State. We're proud of our Texas heritage and love to let that shine through in excellent spirits. Post this

This release underscores Maverick Distilling's commitment to excellence, transparency, and the creation of spirits that reflect a true sense of place. By using locally grown grains, distilling on a copper hybrid still, and aging all in Texas, the Samuel Maverick Private Reserve Bottled in Bond Bourbon showcases the spirit of Texas. The distillery is named for Samuel Maverick, who rode from the Alamo to sign the Texas Declaration of Independence in 1836. Dr. Kenneth Maverick, a direct descendant of Samuel Maverick, established a distillery on the original Maverick homestead to produce spirits where history seeps from the barrels.

"Our Private Reserve Bottled in Bond Bourbon is a genuine expression of location," says Dr. Kenneth Maverick, founder of Maverick Distilling. "Every element of our product hails from the Lone Star State, allowing us to deliver a genuine taste of Texas in every bottle. We're proud of our heritage and love to let that shine through in excellent spirits. The making of Samuel Maverick Private Reserve Bourbon Bottled in Bond began with the selection of the very best barrels from our award-winning Samuel Maverick Private Reserve Bourbon stash. We allowed these special barrels to age for more than four years before hand-bottling onsite at 100 proof. We're excited to share this with whiskey drinkers around the country."

Samuel Maverick Private Reserve Bourbon Whiskey Bottled in Bond

This premium, grain-to-glass Bottled in Bond bourbon whiskey has a rich amber color, and deep aromas of clover-scented honey, Texas barbecue, and roasted Hill Country pecans which grab the palate with each sip. Samuel Maverick Private Reserve Bottled in Bond Bourbon is a full-bodied bourbon with a velvety texture carrying front-forward warm vanilla and subdued caramel flavors from Texas sweet corn and Edwards Aquifer water. Maverick Malthouse Rye brings out balanced bitter-sweet chocolate flavors that melt into subtle clove and nutmeg flavors derived from North Texas malted barley.

The higher proof and minimum aging of four years of the Samuel Maverick Private Reserve Bottled in Bond Bourbon provide bigger flavors that work well in cocktails. It is also excellent served neat to showcase the rich honey and pepper finish that lingers with a wisp of smoke from the barrels.

Pricing and Availability

Samuel Maverick Private Reserve Bottled in Bond Bourbon is available for purchase for a suggested retail price of $80 for a 750ml bottle at Maverick Distilling in San Antonio, Texas, as well as via the distillery website for direct-to-door shipping to most states.

About Maverick Distilling

Maverick Distilling located at 115 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78205 is a distillery, brewery, tasting room, and event center dedicated to Sam and Mary Ann Maverick, one of San Antonio's earliest families. Located just steps away from the historic Alamo in San Antonio on the original Maverick family homestead, native son Kenneth Maverick established Maverick Distilling as a nod to the Maverick family's storied Texas roots and patriarch Sam Maverick—for whom all other mavericks are named. The state-of-the-art distillery produces a variety of spirits distilled using Texas-grown grains on a copper hybrid pot still. Rich Texas history is imbued into the barrels as they age in the vault of this restored historic bank building. Visit the distillery tasting room to enjoy tours and tastings, fresh beer brewed onsite, a flight of whiskey, or a cocktail. For more information visit: https://maverickdistilling.com/. Connect with Maverick Distilling on Facebook and Instagram.

