Maverick Distilling Samuel Maverick Barrel-Aged Rum Now Available Online

Samuel Maverick Barrel Aged Rum gets its unique flavor from aging the white rum for three years and ten months in used 30-gallon Maverick whiskey barrels resting within the thick walls of the bank vault below the distillery. This unique aging room has near-constant humidity with less pronounced temperature swings throughout the year. With the warm, humid aging environment the aging process is akin to a "Tropical" aging environment. The barrel brings forward characteristics of the rum rather than masking them to highlight the sweet notes of honey, brown sugar, vanilla, and citrus peel. The whiskey notes in the barrels bring out a fiesta of flavors that make that glass sing with coconut aromas, caramel, and bourbon spice.

"Our distillery tasting room draws an eager audience of whiskey lovers," says Dr. Kenneth Maverick, founder of Maverick Distilling. "While many people love our White Rum on its own and in cocktails, we knew that whiskey drinkers would naturally gravitate to a beautifully aged rum. This new, aged rum absolutely hit the mark. We're glad to have it available for sale online in time for the holidays."

Samuel Maverick Barrel Aged Rum

Deep amber in color, Samuel Maverick Barrel Aged Rum is bottled at 80 proof / 40% ABV. The nose is rich with scents of vanilla, charred oak, and new leather. On the palate, this rum offers bright and smooth notes of vanilla, honey, and caramel with a light heat that melts to burnt brown sugar, toffee, and citrus peel, finishing with the sweet and mild charred oak flavor of the whiskey barrel.

Samuel Maverick Barrel Aged Rum is excellent sipped neat, on ice, or in classic cocktails like a Dark and Stormy or a Mai Tai. Try it in creamy classic eggnog, which is integral to holiday celebrations.

Maverick Eggnog

Eggnog has been around since the early days of Texas predating the battle of the Alamo. The Maverick family recipe serves four.

Ingredients

1/2 cup Samuel Maverick Barrel Aged Rum





2 oz Samuel Maverick Barrel Aged Rum in a separate rocks glass





2 farm-fresh, local eggs, separated





1/4 cup sugar, divided





1 1/2 cups whole milk





1/2 cup heavy cream





Garnish: hand-grated nutmeg

Directions

Sip the Samuel Maverick Barrel Aged Rum from the separate rocks glass.





Separate the egg whites and yolks.





In a large bowl, beat the egg yolks with 3 tablespoons of sugar until fluffy.





Stir in the milk, heavy cream, and the delicious Samuel Maverick Barrel Aged Rum.





Continue to sip the Samuel Maverick Barrel Aged Rum from the separate rocks glass.





In a separate bowl, beat the egg whites with the remaining 1 tablespoon of sugar until soft peaks form.





Fold the egg whites into the yolk mixture.





Divide equally between four rocks glasses.





Garnish each with a dusting of freshly grated nutmeg.

Pricing and Availability

Samuel Maverick Barrel Aged Rum is available for a suggested retail price of $55 for a 750ml bottle and can be found at Maverick Distilling in San Antonio, Texas, as well as via the distillery website for direct-to-door shipping to most states. As a limited, single-barrel release, only 100 bottles were packaged and made available for purchase.

About Maverick Distilling

Maverick Distilling located at 115 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78205 is a distillery, brewery, tasting room, and event center dedicated to Sam and Mary Ann Maverick, one of San Antonio's earliest families. Located just steps away from the historic Alamo in San Antonio on the original Maverick family homestead, native son Kenneth Maverick established Maverick Distilling as a nod to the Maverick family's storied Texas roots and patriarch Sam Maverick—for whom all other mavericks are named. The state-of-the-art distillery produces a variety of spirits distilled using Texas-grown grains on a copper hybrid pot still. Rich Texas history is imbued into the barrels as they age in the vault of this restored historic bank building. Visit the distillery tasting room to enjoy tours and tastings, fresh beer brewed onsite, a flight of whiskey, or a cocktail. For more information visit: https://maverickdistilling.com/. Connect with Maverick Distilling on Facebook and Instagram.

