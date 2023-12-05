Maverick Distilling Unveils the Pinnacle of Craftsmanship: Samuel Maverick Straight Triticale Whiskey Bottled-In-Bond

We are thrilled to introduce the new Samuel Maverick Straight Triticale Whiskey Bottled-In-Bond. This expression embodies the spirit of Maverick Distilling—innovation, resourcefulness, tradition, and uncompromising quality. Post this

Samuel Maverick Straight Triticale Whiskey Bottled-in-Bond was distilled in April 2019 and aged in Maverick's subterranean bank vault for a minimum of four years in new American Oak barrels with an unwavering dedication to quality. Unique triticale grains are a hybrid of wheat and rye invented by a Scottish botanist in 1875. Sourced from the Texas panhandle, the grains impart a distinctive flavor profile that sets this spirit apart. This impeccable whiskey reflects Maverick Distilling's commitment to the artistry of distillation and unifies the complexities of the spice of rye and the sweetness of wheat in a marriage greater than the sum of its parts. It has inviting aromas of toasted cereal and spicy caramel, light caraway, and toasted wheat berries. The Triticale Whiskey Bottled-In-Bond starts with velvety-sweet butterscotch flavors and grain-forward spice across the tongue. The spiciness fades to orange zest, nutty pecan pralines, and West Texas pinion smoke, finishing with hints of buttery cinnamon wheat toast.

"Our Straight Triticale Whiskey is the result of what we call our "happy accident," said Dr. Kenneth Maverick, founder of Maverick Distilling. "We ordered several thousand pounds of rye grain to produce our Rye Whiskey. Through a mix-up at the silos, the grain we received labeled as rye turned out to be triticale. In true Maverick fashion, we decided that when life gives you triticale, make fine Texas Whiskey. We are thrilled to introduce the new Samuel Maverick Straight Triticale Whiskey Bottled-In-Bond. This expression embodies the spirit of Maverick Distilling—innovation, resourcefulness, tradition, and uncompromising quality."

Pricing and Availability

The limited-release of Samuel Maverick Straight Triticale Whiskey Bottled-In-Bond is available for purchase exclusively at Maverick Distilling in downtown San Antonio, Texas for a suggested retail price of $135 while supplies last. It is also available for purchase online via the Maverick Distilling website with shipping via retail partners to customers nationwide (excluding Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, and Texas).

About Maverick Distilling

Maverick Distilling located at 115 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78205 is a distillery, brewery, tasting room, and event center dedicated to Sam and Mary Ann Maverick, one of San Antonio's earliest families. Located just steps away from the historic Alamo in San Antonio on the original Maverick family homestead, native son Kenneth Maverick established Maverick Distilling as a nod to the Maverick family's storied Texas roots and patriarch Sam Maverick—"solitary escapee" from the Alamo and for whom all other mavericks are named. The state-of-the-art distillery produces a variety of spirits distilled using Texas-grown grains on a copper hybrid pot still. Rich Texas history is imbued into the barrels as they age in the vault of this restored historic bank building. Visit the distillery tasting room to enjoy their spirits, beer brewed onsite, or enjoy a tasty craft cocktail. For more information visit: www.maverickdistilling.com/. Connect with Maverick Distilling on Facebook and Instagram.

