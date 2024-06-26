Maverick Public Relations Amps Up Its Media Training offerings with the Addition of Award-Winning Broadcast Journalism Pro

"The importance of delivering education from all sides was always a priority for both of us. Carisa's insights into how to provide reporters meaningful information even when the pressure is high to get the facts delivered in a clear and meaningful way has proved invaluable for our clients." Post this

As an investigative journalist and television news producer, Scott brings first-hand expertise in effectively delivering messages through earned media. Her training focuses on developing clear messaging, handling tough interviews, and mastering delivery techniques.

Scott's addition rounds out Maverick PR's media training team, which includes founder Shawna Seldon McGregor, who has over 25 years of experience, and Bree DeVita, Head of Maverick's New York offices. Scott bolsters the Maverick PR media training module, which also provides one-on-one practice interviews, feedback sessions, and preparation for various interview scenarios and formats.

"Maverick PR has a reputation for personalized, high-impact media coaching," Scott said. "I'm excited to join forces with Shawna and apply my decades of broadcast journalism knowledge to help clients tell their stories successfully."

Together, McGregor and Scott create a powerhouse media training team versed in navigating today's fast-paced news landscape. McGregor is an active member of the Crisis Ready Institute. She is a member of PRSA, where she has earned a certificate in Reputation Management. She also received a certificate in Crisis Communications.

The Maverick Public Relations media training team has booked and staffed thousands of press interviews, from broadcast, such as NBC Nightly News and NPR, to print, such as Wall Street Journal. In the Maverick Public Relations media training module, MPR media training experts train executives to know the strategies when preparing for and conducting a press interview, such as the differences to consider for a live or taped TV interview, how to transparently address tough questions, how to prepare appropriately, and much more.

For more information, visit http://www.themaverickpr.com or contact Shawna Seldon McGregor at 917-971-7852 or [email protected].

About Maverick Public Relations

Maverick Public Relations is a boutique communications consultancy focused on providing big agency experience with outstanding client service. Offerings include public relations, media training, investor relations, content development, thought leadership development, speaking engagements, response strategy/crisis management, and event support. Continue the conversation on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact

Shawna Seldon McGregor, Maverick Public Relations, 9179717852, [email protected], https://themaverickpr.com/services

SOURCE Maverick Public Relations