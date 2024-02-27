Maverick Spirits Releases New Reposado Single Barrel for Texas Independence Day

Agave spirits made in the Lone Star State are the perfect choice for celebrating Texas Independence Day. We had the unique Texan-Mexican-American culture in mind when we produced Samuel Maverick Tricentennial Edition Agave Reposado. Post this

Agave Spirits were recognized as an official spirits category in the United States by the Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) on May 4, 2020, when its rule update went into effect. The TTB ruling affirms that Tequila and Mezcal must be made in Mexico according to Mexican laws and regulations and that any agave spirit made in the U.S. must fall under the catch-all Agave Spirits category. Maverick Distilling was the first distillery in the U.S. approved for producing Agave Spirits and was approved for COLAs for Blanco and Reposado in 2020. With Maverick Distilling's proximity to Mexico and history in San Antonio, it is an obvious choice for the distillery to produce Texas's first certified Agave Spirits.

Samuel Maverick Tricentennial Edition Agave Reposado is distilled from 100% Organic Blue Agave nectar and aged for two years and two months in oak barrels previously used for award Maverick Whiskey® in the subterranean bank vault Maverick Distilling giving it a gorgeous amber color. This particular barrel was an award-winning used Samuel Maverick Triticale Whiskey barrel. This approachable floral and fruit-forward spirit has a nose of toasted pecans and maple pancakes with delicious flavors of apple blossom, peach, and prickly pear, that finishes with warm caramel, nutmeg, cinnamon, and clove. Samuel Maverick Tricentennial Edition Agave Reposado is a delicious sipping Agave Spirit, and is also great in top-shelf margaritas, palomas, and ranch water.

The colors on the label were selected to honor the flag that flew over the Alamo during the famous battle. The defenders fought for the 1824 Mexican Constitution that gave women the right to vote and own land, and Texians the right to own land.

Pricing and Availability

Maverick Distilling's Samuel Maverick Tricentennial Edition Agave Reposado is available in 750ML bottles for a suggested retail price of $75 solely on shelves at the distillery in downtown San Antonio, Texas just steps from the Alamo. Specialty cocktails made with this limited-edition Reposado are available in the Maverick Distilling tasting room. Samuel Maverick Tricentennial Edition Agave Reposado will be poured at the 1724 Gala honoring San Antonio's Tricentennial Celebration event taking place at the Alamo on March 2, 2024.

About Maverick Distilling

Maverick Distilling is a San Antonio-based destination distillery, bar, and event center dedicated to Sam and Mary Ann Maverick, one of San Antonio's earliest families. Located just steps away from the historic Alamo in San Antonio on the original Maverick family homestead, native son Kenneth Maverick established Maverick Distilling as a nod to the Maverick family's storied Texas roots and patriarch Sam Maverick—for whom all other mavericks are named. The state-of-the-art distillery produces a variety of spirits distilled using Texas-grown grains on a copper hybrid pot still. Rich Texas history is imbued into the barrels as they age in the vault of this restored historic bank building. Visit the distillery's tasting room and bar to enjoy beer brewed onsite, a flight of whiskey, or order a cocktail. For more information visit: https://maverickwhiskey.com/. Connect with Maverick Distilling on Facebook and Instagram.

