Mavian Beauty Aids Skincare Absorption This Season With Their Newest Sonic Cleansing Technology

"Our sonic cleansing technology can replace two steps of cleaning and exfoliating in your daily skincare routine," said Mavian Beauty Founder, Maya Vu, a spa owner and licensed master esthetician with over a decade of experience in the art of aging beautifully. "With eight levels of vibrations, it will effectively remove all dirt, impurities, oil and makeup residue and massage your face while cleansing to promote blood circulation instead of using hand massage. As your face is massaged daily, it will make the face muscle exercise and become firmer."

The 2-in-1 sonic brush has a heating mode at 40°C (104 °F), close to the human body's temperature. Its 10,000 vibrations per minute open up pores, lift away dirt and dead skin cells and accelerate skincare absorption. The food-grade, FDA-approved silicone brush is safe to use on the skin, with the sonic pulsations reaching deeper into pores. The long-use battery means a one-time charge can last up to two months.

Vu highlighted the following steps to incorporate the Profound Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush into daily routines to keep skin plump and hydrated.

Step 1: Apply a cleanser on the brush and adjust the speed to increase or decrease the vibration mode.

Step 2: Wash the face with water, then dry it off while leaving moisture.

Step 3: Apply a serum, cream or essence on the face, turn on the heating mode and gently massage upward to lift the face.

Step 4: Apply an appropriate mask after the massage to enhance the benefits.

The Profound Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush is priced at $99. For more information, visit http://www.mavianbeauty.com.

About Mavian™ Beauty:

Mavian™ Beauty was founded in September 2023 by Maya Vu, a licensed esthetician and spa owner with over a decade in the industry. Find spa skincare products and professional facial tools for cleansing, makeup removal, exfoliating, firming, anti-aging and brightening. Mavian (MA-ya + VI-ncent + ry-AN) serves as a symbol of determination and elegance as Maya inspires her sons, Vincent and Ryan, to chase their dreams as she did. Through the brand, Maya remains steadfast in her mission to empower women to put themselves first today and every day.

