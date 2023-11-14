Mavian™ Beauty Announces Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sales

"This is the best time to introduce our online store while consumers are gearing up for holiday shopping and looking for the best skincare deals. We're excited to offer our sitewide sales to make the season even more merry and bright for shoppers!" Post this

The Vitamin C Beautify Serum boasts rich antioxidants that help reduce signs of aging and amp up the skin's natural radiance for a fresh, dewy complexion. Use it alongside the Profound Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush and Hydro Deep Cleansing Facial Device to deeply nourish the skin for a radiant complexion.

"We have so many reasons to celebrate this season," said founder Maya Vu. "This is the best time to introduce our online store while consumers are gearing up for holiday shopping and looking for the best skincare deals. We're excited to offer our sitewide sales to make the season even more merry and bright for shoppers!"

Vu is a spa owner and licensed master esthetician with over a decade of experience. Her ethos is that caring for oneself is the key to aging beautifully. She's on a mission to empower people to embrace natural beauty and feel confident in their skin. With this vision, she created a brand that provides the best at-home facial.

Vu added, "I'm so proud that Mavian is here to support everyone on this transformative journey, offering exceptional skincare tools and devices that empower you to take charge of your skincare routine independently, all from the comfort of home." ⁠

For more information, visit http://www.mavianbeauty.com.

