Mavian™ Beauty Helps Skin Stay Hydrated This Winter With Skincare Recipe

Experts in gently treating skin, the brand addresses dry, flaky issues that wreak havoc on skin in colder months, providing a one-stop solution for rejuvenation and restoration.

WETUMPKA, Ala., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mavian™ Beauty, a leading beauty brand offering devices and products to create a spa experience in the comfort of home, reveals its signature skincare recipe for hydration in the winter months. Based on the most advanced plasma technologies from Japan and Korea, the team is led by Maya Vu, a spa owner and licensed master esthetician with over a decade of experience in the art of aging beautifully.

"The majority of clients we meet do not moisturize their skin enough in their daily skincare routine," said Vu. "While drinking water will help clear the skin and keep it hydrated, that's just the beginning. To keep our skin healthy, water or moisturizer alone won't cut it.

"We can only exfoliate our skin, unclog pores, and bring new, healthy cells to our surface if our skin is rich in moisture. Due to the lack of ability for the skin to naturally exfoliate as well as the fact that the surface absorbs or scatters light when it is dehydrated, the skin loses its elasticity, becomes flaky and appears dull."

Vu added that having dry skin makes fine lines and wrinkles more noticeable. Using a hydrating skincare product can instantly improve the skin to look healthier, filling pores with water and plumping the skin with a balanced oil-to-water ratio. Hydrating the skin not only reduces the appearance of pores but also reduces the appearance of aging, acne, and other skin blemishes.

Building her line around the essential devices and products for effective skincare, Vu recommends the following recipe for easy-to-do at-home facials.

Step 1 - Clean Your Face with a Cleansing Brush

Exfoliate your face with a facial cleansing brush like the Profound Sonic Brush to remove dirt, dullness, and impurities that build up over the day. See to it the face is dry but moisturized after cleansing. This prep step can help remove dead skin and allow skincare to penetrate better.

Step 2 - Apply Toner to Your Face and Tap It In

To ensure your skin is pH balanced, apply a toner that will bring it back to its natural acidic state, sweeping impurities away and helping the skin absorb the skincare product used.

Step 3 - Apply a Hydrating Skincare Product

Hyaluronic acid rejuvenates the skin's outer layer and holds in moisture for a softer, more supple texture, reducing skin dryness and roughness and diminishing fine lines. For example, packed with the purest form of water-soluble hyaluronic acid, Mavian's Hydration Boost Beautify Serum delivers intense moisture to the skin and locks it in for guaranteed all-day hydration. Tip: Use it with the 40 °C heating mode from the sonic brush with 10,000 vibrations per minute to open up pores, lift away dirt and dead skin cells, and accelerate skincare absorption. For deeper hydration, opt for a Derma Roller Device with 0.25 mm needles ranging from .25 mm for deep product absorption, .5mm for a deeper penetration, and 1.00 mm for textured skin.

Step 4 - Apply a Hydrating Mask

Lastly, for extra hydration and to lock in the serum inside the pores, opt for a luxurious hydrating sheet mask featuring layers of hyaluronic acid, niacinamide seed oil and ascorbic acid. This will deeply energize, moisturize and hydrate skin for a healthy glow in minutes.

