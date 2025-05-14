Mavro Imaging Selected by World Vision to Enhance Donation Processing with MavBridge Technology

"We are honored to support World Vision in its mission by providing technology that increases operational efficiency and ensures that donations continue to directly benefit those they serve," said Michael Tallitsch, Chief Revenue Officer. Post this

"Selecting Mavro was a strategic decision based on their deep experience in nonprofit donation processing, their expertise with OPEX hardware integration, and their forward-compatible technology as the donation market space continues to innovate," said Jenn Brenner, World Vision VP Corporate Controller. "This implementation will allow us to streamline operations, and enhance how we manage donor correspondence, all while continuing to maximize the impact of these critical contributions."

MavBridge will deliver several key benefits to World Vision, including:

Advanced Check Recognition – Leveraging a single advanced recognition engine built upon unique AI technology, MavBridge will dramatically reduce manual exceptions, anticipating cutting exception handling by up to 60 percent.

Seamless Automation and Workflow Optimization – World Vision will transition to an automated, one-touch extraction and scanning process, reducing processing effort and ensuring fast deposit of donor funds.

Long-Term Scalability and Cost Savings – With MavBridge's configurable architecture, World Vision can easily expand its system capabilities without costly custom coding, ensuring sustainable and adaptable technology for years to come.

"We are honored to support World Vision in its mission by providing technology that increases operational efficiency and ensures that donations continue to directly benefit those they serve," said Michael Tallitsch, Chief Revenue Officer. "This implementation exemplifies our commitment to delivering innovative, scalable solutions for nonprofit organizations."

This collaboration between Mavro Imaging and World Vision underscores the growing importance of advanced automation in the nonprofit sector, ensuring that organizations can focus more on their mission and less on administrative burdens.

About Mavro Imaging

Mavro Imaging specializes in intelligent image processing solutions for remittance, forms, and document processing. With a focus on automation, accuracy, and efficiency, Mavro's solutions empower organizations to optimize their operations and reduce costs. For more information about Mavro Imaging and MavBridge, please visit https://mavroimaging.com/.

About World Vision

World Vision is a Christian humanitarian organization conducting relief, development, and advocacy activities in its work with children, families, and their communities in nearly 100 countries to help them reach their full potential by tackling the causes of poverty and injustice. World Vision serves all people regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, or gender. For more information, please visit www.WorldVision.org/media-center/.

