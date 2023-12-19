Max Aviles Appointed as CISO in Strategic Leadership Transition at Mangan, Inc

The appointment of Max Aviles as Chief Information Security Officer marks a significant moment for Mangan, Inc. His leadership and profound industry understanding will be key to Mangan's market leadership. Post this

Ushering in a new era, Max Aviles will assume the role of Chief Information Security Officer at Mangan Inc. Mr. Aviles is recognized for his expertise and progressive approach, qualities that are expected to drive Mangan, Inc. towards new opportunities to better serve their clients.

Expressing confidence, Luc stated, "The appointment of Max Aviles as Chief Information Security Officer marks a significant moment for Mangan, Inc. His leadership and profound industry understanding will be key to Mangan's market leadership."

Max Aviles, reflecting on his new position, remarked, "Assuming the role of Chief Information Security Officer at Mangan, Inc. is both an honor and a responsibility. I am committed to serving Mangan and advancing our IT and OT Cybersecurity efforts, reinforcing our market value, and driving forward our legacy of innovation and excellence."

About Mangan Inc.

Mangan Inc. is a nationally recognized Specialty Engineering, Automation, and Integration company, providing a full range of services to the Oil & Gas, Refining, Pipeline, Chemicals, and Life Sciences Industries. Established in Long Beach, California in 1990, Mangan's multiple office locations include sites in California, Georgia, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Texas, and Louisiana. Mangan's 350+ employee-owners bring expertise, innovation, and safety as their core mission to some of the largest companies in the world.

About Mangan Cybersecurity

The team at Mangan Cybersecurity are experts who provide OT Cybersecurity consulting services and continually research, challenge, and put into place strategies, documentation, and tools to meet regulatory, corporate, or regional mandates for OT cybersecurity.

