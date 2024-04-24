Max Boccasile Promoted to Associate Product Manager for Catalyst Acoustics Group

This new position will allow him the opportunity to collaborate with sales leaders across all Catalyst brands and assist in the oversight of product strategy, pricing, and positioning across the organization.
AGAWAM, Mass., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Catalyst Acoustics Group, the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies currently including Fräsch, IAC Acoustics, Kinetics Noise Control, Lamvin, Noise Barriers, RealAcoustix, and Sound Seal, is pleased to announce that Max Boccasile has been promoted to Associate Product Manager. In this new role, he will be responsible for collaborating with sales leaders across all Catalyst brands to gather customer requirements and define their vision for new products. He will also assist in the oversight of product strategy, pricing, and positioning across the organization.
Max previously held the position of Architectural Sales Estimator at Sound Seal. Over the course of three years with the company, he took on projects with increasing responsibility and often assisted the organization's in-house corporate marketing team on various projects. This new position will allow him to leverage both his work experience and education. A graduate of Fairfield University, Max holds a bachelor's degree in marketing and economics and certifications from both Hubspot and Google Analytics.
In his new role, Max will report directly to Neal Knueven, Catalyst Acoustics Group's Marketing and Brand Manager. "The marketing team recently expanded to include Product Management. After quickly realizing successes, the time was right to build upon the new team," Knueven said.
Jennifer Chagnon, Catalyst's Chief Marketing Officer, shared that, "Max has demonstrated an aptitude for both sales and marketing functions and this new role will allow him the ability to continue to learn and grow in both areas. We are excited to promote from within Catalyst and look forward to his contributions in this new capacity."
About Catalyst Acoustics Group
Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the scale, deep functional expertise, broad channel reach and significant financial resources.
