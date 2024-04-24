Max Boccasile Promoted to Associate Product Manager for Catalyst Acoustics Group

Max has demonstrated an aptitude for both sales and marketing functions and this new role will allow him the ability to continue to learn and grow in both areas. We are excited to promote from within Catalyst and look forward to his contributions in this new capacity. -Jennifer Chagnon, CMO Post this

In his new role, Max will report directly to Neal Knueven, Catalyst Acoustics Group's Marketing and Brand Manager. "The marketing team recently expanded to include Product Management. After quickly realizing successes, the time was right to build upon the new team," Knueven said.

Jennifer Chagnon, Catalyst's Chief Marketing Officer, shared that, "Max has demonstrated an aptitude for both sales and marketing functions and this new role will allow him the ability to continue to learn and grow in both areas. We are excited to promote from within Catalyst and look forward to his contributions in this new capacity."

To learn more about Catalyst Acoustics Group or any of the companies across the organization, visit catalystacoustics.com.

About Catalyst Acoustics Group

Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the scale, deep functional expertise, broad channel reach and significant financial resources.

Media Contact

Lisa Morrow, Catalyst Acoustics Group, 4135631819, [email protected], https://catalystacoustics.com/

SOURCE Catalyst Acoustics Group