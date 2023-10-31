Max Fischer Named Sound Seal Business Development Manager

Max has demonstrated an aptitude for problem-solving and delivering customer success. We fully expect that he will leverage his expertise and focus on building meaningful relationships and strategic growth for our organization." - Joe Lupone, CEO of Catalyst Acoustics Group Post this

In his new role, Mr. Fischer is responsible for growing Sound Seal's sales and distributor network and increasing sales of the organization's architectural and industrial noise control products. He will also actively participate in the planning and execution of company marketing activities providing vital input based on his interactions with architects, designers, and members of the design-build community.

Of the hire, Joe Lupone, CEO of Catalyst Acoustics Group, spoke of Max's ambition and drive. "Max has demonstrated an aptitude for problem-solving and delivering customer success," he said. "We fully expect that he will leverage his expertise and focus on building meaningful relationships and strategic growth for our organization."

Mr. Fischer earned a Master of Business Administration in Strategic Management and an International Business Degree from Davenport University and holds an associate degree from the University of South Carolina where he graduated with Leadership Distinction in Global Learning.

Those interested in learning more about Sound Seal or its line of architectural and industrial noise control products may do so by visiting the company website: soundseal.com.

About Sound Seal

Since 1978, Sound Seal has been a leading manufacturer of acoustical noise control products, offering the widest product selection in the soundproofing industry with innovative solutions and outstanding customer service. Sound Seal consists of three product divisions: the Industrial Division that addresses in-plant and environmental noise control; the Architectural Division that handles interiors and finishes, including an award-winning line of WoodTrends products; and the Impacta Flooring Division that offers floor underlayments. Please visit soundseal.com to learn more.

About Catalyst Acoustics Group

Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the scale, deep functional expertise, broad channel reach and significant financial resources. More information about Catalyst Acoustics Group is available on the corporate website, catalystacoustics.com.

