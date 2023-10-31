Max Fischer Named Sound Seal Business Development Manager

Sound Seal has expanded its sales team by welcoming Max Fischer to the role of Business Development Manager. In his new role, Mr. Fischer is responsible for growing Sound Seal's distributor network and increasing sales of the organization's architectural and industrial noise control products.
AGAWAM, Mass., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sound Seal, a leading manufacturer of noise control products serving the industrial, architectural, commercial and construction industries, is pleased to announce the expansion of their sales team by welcoming Max Fischer to the role of Business Development Manager.
Mr. Fischer comes to Sound Seal possessing nearly a decade of progressive sales and marketing experience. Throughout his career, he has managed strategic partnerships with architects, designers, dealers and industry experts through distribution and direct sales channels within the United States and abroad. Notably, Max held Sales Manager positions at Framery Acoustics and Herman Miller, and was responsible for business development opportunities with several Fortune 100 and 500 organizations, devising proposals in response to RFPs and the subsequent Global Account/Sales agreements and MSAs that resulted from his efforts.
In his new role, Mr. Fischer is responsible for growing Sound Seal's sales and distributor network and increasing sales of the organization's architectural and industrial noise control products. He will also actively participate in the planning and execution of company marketing activities providing vital input based on his interactions with architects, designers, and members of the design-build community.
Of the hire, Joe Lupone, CEO of Catalyst Acoustics Group, spoke of Max's ambition and drive. "Max has demonstrated an aptitude for problem-solving and delivering customer success," he said. "We fully expect that he will leverage his expertise and focus on building meaningful relationships and strategic growth for our organization."
Mr. Fischer earned a Master of Business Administration in Strategic Management and an International Business Degree from Davenport University and holds an associate degree from the University of South Carolina where he graduated with Leadership Distinction in Global Learning.
Those interested in learning more about Sound Seal or its line of architectural and industrial noise control products may do so by visiting the company website: soundseal.com.
About Sound Seal
Since 1978, Sound Seal has been a leading manufacturer of acoustical noise control products, offering the widest product selection in the soundproofing industry with innovative solutions and outstanding customer service. Sound Seal consists of three product divisions: the Industrial Division that addresses in-plant and environmental noise control; the Architectural Division that handles interiors and finishes, including an award-winning line of WoodTrends products; and the Impacta Flooring Division that offers floor underlayments. Please visit soundseal.com to learn more.
About Catalyst Acoustics Group
Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the scale, deep functional expertise, broad channel reach and significant financial resources. More information about Catalyst Acoustics Group is available on the corporate website, catalystacoustics.com.
