Max Integrates with Addepar to Provide Leading Wealth Managers Seamless Visibility Into Clients' Cash Balances

"Advisors are looking for better ways to serve clients through smarter technology, and this integration is a powerful step forward," said Michael Halloran, Head of Partnerships and Business Development at Max. "By combining Addepar's sophisticated wealth management technology with Max's ability to help clients optimize held-away cash, we're making it easier for advisors to deliver better outcomes for their clients."

Today, Max members can earn up to 4.09%, which is more than 10x the national savings average of 0.40%*. Max's service helps clients reallocate funds among their own high-yield savings accounts to maximize yield while obtaining increased FDIC insurance coverage and maintaining same-day liquidity. More than 3,000 financial advisory firms nationwide already rely on Max to help them optimize client cash and discover new assets.

"Having Max integrated directly into Addepar saves us time, which is our most valuable resource," said Jon Porter, CEO of Three Bell Capital. "The ability to view optimized cash alongside the rest of a client's portfolio provides a truly comprehensive picture of their wealth."

Addepar helps wealth managers view and analyze complex client portfolios to make smarter investment decisions and generate superior outcomes. By integrating Max balances directly into Addepar, advisors gain clarity into a critical but often overlooked asset class: cash.

Max's data integration is now available to all advisors who use Addepar. Advisors interested in learning more can visit www.maxforadvisors.com/addepar or visit MaxForAdvisors.com.

*Source: FDIC, as of October 3, 2025

About Max

Max, a service of Six Trees Capital LLC, offers intelligent cash management solutions for financial advisors and their clients, who can use Max to earn dramatically higher yields on cash. Max's patented technology helps clients reallocate funds among their checking and high-yield savings accounts to earn the highest yield while keeping their funds safe in their own FDIC-insured bank accounts. Today, Max members can access rates up to 4.09% APY on FDIC-insured deposits, compared to the national savings average of 0.40%. More information can be found at MaxForAdvisors.com.

