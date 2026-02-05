Max Launches Comprehensive Private Banking and Lending Capabilities to Meet the Needs of Leading Wealth Management Firms

"Max Private expands what's possible for RIAs while staying true to what makes Max different: safety, transparency, and alignment with the advisor-client relationship." Post this

The Max Private enterprise solution includes:

Bespoke lending capabilities including private mortgage, securities-based lending, art loans, yacht loans, and complete trust banking services

Cash optimization service to discover held-away cash, grow AUM, and offer clients access to preferred High Yield Savings rates, with increased FDIC insurance coverage up to $50 million per client and $200 million per couple

Flexible revenue model to enable advisory firms to configure products and features to align with their revenue needs – ideal for large RIAs, hybrid firms and private-equity-backed platforms seeking to differentiate and scale

Out-of-the-box integrations including leading CRMs (Redtail, Wealthbox), planning software (eMoney, MoneyGuide, RightCapital), and reporting platforms (Orion, Addepar, Morningstar), as well as APIs to enable custom integrations

Custom-branded client experience that enables firms to put their brand and colors front-and-center, including the option for firm-branded debit and credit cards

Together, these capabilities give advisory firms a modern, integrated way to deepen client relationships, uncover new AUM opportunities, and compete with legacy wirehouses.

"Leading advisors are eager to meet the needs of their most sophisticated clients," said Gary Zimmerman, Founder and CEO of Max. "Max Private expands what's possible for RIAs while staying true to what makes Max different: safety, transparency, and alignment with the advisor-client relationship. We believe every advisor should be able to offer white-glove banking and lending capabilities that strengthen client relationships and support long-term growth. Max Private was built to empower advisors to deliver for their clients at the highest level."

To learn more, visit MaxPrivate.com.

About Max

Max, a service of Six Trees Capital LLC, connects depositors with trusted financial institutions, enabling clients of financial advisors to earn more on their cash while keeping funds liquid and fully-insured. Max's patented technology helps customers reallocate funds among their checking and high-yield savings accounts to earn the highest yield while keeping their funds safe in their own FDIC-insured bank accounts. Today, Max members can access rates up to 3.78% on FDIC-insured deposits, compared to the national savings average of 0.39%. With the launch of Max Private℠, Max also enables advisors to deliver holistic private banking capabilities to their most discerning clients. For more information about Max's services for wealth management firms, visit MaxForAdvisors.com or MaxPrivate.com.

Six Trees Capital LLC is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services are provided by a carefully curated network of participating banks. For more information visit MaxForBanks.com.

Media Contact

Abbie Sheridan, Max, 1 5162867056, [email protected], www.maxmyinterest.com

SOURCE Max