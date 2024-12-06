Max Powers Expands Customer Success, Strategic Operations as President & COO at CreatorIQ

"CreatorIQ continues to be an integral partner to more than 1,200 of the world's largest brands and agencies. The more we invest in strengthening those relationships, the more we contribute to helping our customers achieve success." Post this

Powers first joined CreatorIQ as Chief Customer Officer in 2021, unifying the customer experience, and centralizing previously separate functions like onboarding, support, and customer success under one umbrella. The integration streamlined the post-sales journey, ensuring clients receive tailored, consistent support throughout their lifecycle. She has also been instrumental in expanding CreatorIQ's presence in EMEA, fortifying customer operations and investing in long-term relationships with strategic clients across global markets.

"Just a couple of years ago, people were unsure if creator marketing was just a trend, or would prove to be a serious marketing discipline with longevity. That's no longer the conversation. It's not if, but how much budget should go to creator marketing. It is a pillar for any brand or agency to be successful now," said Max Powers, President and COO at CreatorIQ. "CreatorIQ continues to be an integral partner to more than 1,200 of the world's largest brands and agencies. The more we invest in strengthening those relationships, the more we contribute to helping our customers achieve success. I'm honored to be a part of our customers' journeys."

Under Powers' leadership, CreatorIQ has embraced innovation with initiatives like the AI task force, dedicated to improving internal and client-facing technologies. Her work has also promoted transparency and engagement through company-wide initiatives, including internal town halls and senior management quarterly business reviews that drive communication and alignment on key company goals.

"Max brings a rare combination of customer passion and operational rigor, driving value for our clients and company," said Chris Harrington, CEO at CreatorIQ. "Her customer-centric vision is poised to accelerate CreatorIQ's role in the evolving creator marketing landscape, where brand integration with creator communities has become essential. When our customers win, we win."

Powers' growth as President & COO is one among a series of strategic executive signals from CreatorIQ including naming Chris Harrington as Chief Executive Officer, Brit Starr as Chief Marketing Officer, and Scott Levy as Chief Sales Officer. Dan Murray remains Co-President and Chief Financial Officer. To learn more about CreatorIQ, visit www.creatoriq.com.

About CreatorIQ

CreatorIQ is the leading creator marketing platform brands and agencies rely on to maximize creator marketing programs. Its enterprise-grade workflows and industry-leading intelligence deliver AI-powered creator discovery, unified program management, and standardized measurement that is safe, seamless, smart, and built for scale. Thousands of global organizations use CreatorIQ, including Logitech, Movers+Shakers, Nestlé, RQ, Sephora, Unilever, and more. Learn more at CreatorIQ.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact

Martha Bennett, CreatorIQ, 1 7049565404, [email protected]

SOURCE CreatorIQ; CreatorIQ