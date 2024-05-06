Maxiforce Launches New Overhaul Kits for John Deere® and Cummins® Engines

Maxiforce introduces new overhaul kits for John Deere® and Cummins® engines, delivering the latest in performance and reliability for heavy-duty machinery.

DORAL, Fla., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maxiforce, the trusted name in diesel engine parts, is excited to announce the release of its new line of overhaul kits for John Deere® Power Tech engines, including the 6068, 4045, and 4045T models, as well as new kits for Cummins® 5.9 engines. Engineered to meet the latest Tier 4 Final and Tier 3 standards, these overhaul kits are designed to deliver enhanced performance and reliability for a wide range of agricultural and industrial machinery.

Maxiforce's newest offerings exemplify the company's dedication to quality and innovation. The overhaul kits include all the necessary components, such as cylinder kits and pistons, to extend the life and improve the efficiency of heavy-duty engines.

With the new overhaul kits, Maxiforce has once again set a benchmark for aftermarket engine parts by providing robust solutions for engine maintenance. The John Deere® and Cummins® engine kits have been crafted to ensure complete and efficient engine rebuilds, adhering to the highest standards of quality.

Key Features of the New Overhaul Kits:

John Deere® Power Tech 6068, 4045, and 4045T Engine Overhaul Kits: Including cylinder kits, pistons, and a full set of seals and gaskets, ensuring complete engine maintenance.

Cummins® 5.9 Engine Overhaul Kits: Designed for 2003-2004 Dodge Ram 2500 and 3500 trucks, as well as other models, providing all the required parts for engine restoration to original performance standards.

For more information about Maxiforce and its products please visit https://maxiforce.com/ or contact their customer service directly.

About Maxiforce:

Maxiforce is a respected aftermarket manufacturer and distributor of diesel engine parts, dedicated to quality, customer service, and supporting the growth and education of future industry professionals. The company is devoted to manufacturing and distributing diesel engine parts for the following brands:

John Deere®

Perkins®

Caterpillar

Yanmar®

Cummins®

Kubota®

Mitsubishi®

Shibaura®

Komatsu®

IH/Navistar®

Reach out to Maxiforce directly for more information about our products.

Media Contact

Charlotte Arkwright, Exults, 954 - 773 - 9920, [email protected], exults.com

SOURCE Maxiforce