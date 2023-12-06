Maxiforce to Exhibit at the 2023 Performance Racing Industry Show

Maxiforce announces its participation in the Performance Racing Industry Show, showcasing its innovative diesel engine parts at the Indiana Convention Center from December 7-9, 2023.
INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maxiforce, a leader in the aftermarket manufacturing and distribution of diesel engine parts, is excited to announce its participation in the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Show. This premier event for the motorsports industry will be held from December 7-9, 2023, at the Indiana Convention Center, where Maxiforce will be prominently featured at booth #5519.
The PRI Show is renowned for being the most influential business event in racing, showcasing the latest in parts, technology, and services. Maxiforce's presence at the show underscores its commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation in the racing industry.
Maxiforce will be represented by an esteemed team including Paul Kelly, President; Daniel Shaffer, Director of Product Development; and Derrick Colvin, Business Development Manager. These industry veterans will be available to discuss the company's extensive product range, including high-quality aftermarket parts for brands such as John Deere®, Perkins®, Caterpillar, Yanmar®, Cummins®, Kubota®, Mitsubishi®, Shibaura®, Komatsu®, and IH/Navistar®.
"We are thrilled to be a part of the PRI Show, which is a significant platform for us to showcase our products and connect with other industry leaders," said a representative of Maxiforce. "Our participation in this event is a testament to our dedication to the racing industry and our continuous effort to provide the best in diesel engine parts."
Attendees are encouraged to visit Maxiforce at booth #5519 to explore their innovative solutions and discuss how these products can enhance racing performance and efficiency.
For more information about Maxiforce and their offerings, please visit https://maxiforce.com/ or contact their customer service directly.
More About Maxiforce
Maxiforce is an aftermarket manufacturer and distributor of diesel engine parts. Maxiforce has gathered a loyal customer base for their high-quality and reputable customer service.
Maxiforce is devoted to manufacturing and distributing diesel engine parts for the following brands:
- John Deere®
- Perkins®
- Caterpillar
- Yanmar®
- Cummins®
- Kubota®
- Mitsubishi®
- Shibaura®
- Komatsu®
- IH/Navistar®
Maxiforce is committed to providing quality aftermarket parts, immediate shipping, and technical support. Reach out to Maxiforce directly for more information about our products.
Media Contact
Charlotte Arkwright, Exults, 954 - 773 - 9920, [email protected]
SOURCE Maxiforce
Share this article