Maximize Brand Success with Data-Driven Provider Market Insights, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how life sciences organizations can generate targeted and actionable market insights to enhance brand performance and competitor differentiation. Attendees will gain insights into how social risk factors impact patient health and treatment access and learn about strategies to address these barriers effectively. The featured speakers will discuss provider management of patient populations to craft compelling value messages and improve competitive positioning. Attendees will learn about advanced analytics to identify and engage with high-value healthcare providers, driving better health outcomes and market growth.
TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In today's healthcare market, life sciences organizations must continuously optimize brand performance to stay ahead. However, with two-thirds of drug launches failing to meet expectations due to limited market access, inadequate understanding of market and customer needs and poor product differentiation, the stakes are incredibly high.
In this insightful webinar, the expert speakers will share proven strategies and innovative tools to enhance brand success in the competitive healthcare landscape. Attendees will benefit from learning how to harness real-world data and advanced analytics to drive market growth, prioritize customer opportunities and demonstrate differentiated value.
By leveraging the industry's largest primary source longitudinal patient dataset, commercial and market access teams can look across the entire continuum of care and gain unmatched insights into provider activity and brand performance. These insights enable commercial teams to identify market opportunities, enhance engagement with healthcare providers and demonstrate the unique value of their brands.
The speakers will also introduce Provider Market Insights, a cutting-edge SaaS solution designed to revolutionize brand strategy and patient access. This solution empowers users to understand the influence of individual and organized providers, prioritize customer and market opportunities and optimize commercial investments at both the brand and portfolio levels. Additionally, it helps brand teams deliver tailored customer messaging and unique value propositions that deeply resonate with target markets.
Register for this webinar today to gain insights about leveraging real-world data, advanced analytics and innovative SaaS solutions to enhance brand performance and market access.
Join experts from Inovalon, Mark Rodgers, AVP, Commercial Analytics; and Alex O'Brien, Director, Product Management, for the live webinar on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Maximize Brand Success with Data-Driven Provider Market Insights.
