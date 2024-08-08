Maximize Brand Success with Data-Driven Provider Market Insights, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Attendees will benefit from learning how to harness real-world data and advanced analytics to drive market growth, prioritize customer opportunities and demonstrate differentiated value. Post this

By leveraging the industry's largest primary source longitudinal patient dataset, commercial and market access teams can look across the entire continuum of care and gain unmatched insights into provider activity and brand performance. These insights enable commercial teams to identify market opportunities, enhance engagement with healthcare providers and demonstrate the unique value of their brands.

The speakers will also introduce Provider Market Insights, a cutting-edge SaaS solution designed to revolutionize brand strategy and patient access. This solution empowers users to understand the influence of individual and organized providers, prioritize customer and market opportunities and optimize commercial investments at both the brand and portfolio levels. Additionally, it helps brand teams deliver tailored customer messaging and unique value propositions that deeply resonate with target markets.

Register for this webinar today to gain insights about leveraging real-world data, advanced analytics and innovative SaaS solutions to enhance brand performance and market access.

Join experts from Inovalon, Mark Rodgers, AVP, Commercial Analytics; and Alex O'Brien, Director, Product Management, for the live webinar on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Maximize Brand Success with Data-Driven Provider Market Insights.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks