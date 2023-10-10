Maximize the Gaming Experience: YEYIAN Gaming Reveals Up to $600 Off Gaming PCs and 32.5% Savings on Monitors During Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

"We're excited to offer these incredible deals on gaming hardware during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. Our mission has always been to provide gamers with top-tier technology, and these discounts make it more accessible than ever before." Tweet this

Frank Lee, Vice President of YEYIAN Gaming, expressed his enthusiasm for the event: "We're excited to offer these incredible deals on gaming hardware during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. Our mission has always been to provide gamers with top-tier technology, and these discounts make it more accessible than ever before."

On October 10th, YEYIAN Gaming kicks off the festivities with a jaw-dropping offer on the YEYIAN ODACHI Intel 13th Gen VR Gaming PC (https://amzn.to/3ZAjgri). This beast of a machine boasts an Intel i9 13900KF processor running at a blistering 5.80 GHz, an RTX 4090 24GB graphics card, a substantial 32GB DDR5 RAM, a lightning-fast 2TB SSD, a 2TB HDD, a Z790 motherboard, and an efficient 360mm AIO liquid cooling system. It comes complete with Windows 11 Home, 7 dazzling ARGB fans, and a robust 1000W Platinum PSU. On this day only, customers can enjoy a colossal $600 off this high-performance gaming marvel.

In tandem with the gaming PC deal, YEYIAN Gaming presents a remarkable 32.5% discount on the YEYIAN 24" Curved Gaming Monitor (https://amzn.to/48rRCRv). This monitor boasts an impressive 200 Hz/165 Hz/144 Hz refresh rate, delivering silky-smooth gameplay. With Full HD resolution (R1650 Curved 1080P LED), a 16:9 aspect ratio, expansive 178° viewing angles, and support for 16.7 million colors, this monitor offers a truly immersive visual experience. Gamers will appreciate the 3000:1 contrast ratio, built-in stereo speakers, FreeSync technology, HDMI 2.0, DP 1.2 compatibility, and 75mm VESA mounting options. This is a deal that elevates gaming setups without breaking the bank.

On October 11th, YEYIAN Gaming continues the excitement with a $500 discount on the YEYIAN ODACHI Gaming PC (https://amzn.to/3PElH7A) featuring the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D processor, an RTX 4090 graphics card, 32GB DDR5 5600MHz RAM, a lightning-fast 2TB M.2 SSD paired with a 2TB HDD, a top-of-the-line 360mm liquid cooler, and a VR-ready desktop computer. This powerhouse comes equipped with a 1000W Platinum PSU, an X670 motherboard, and Windows 11 Home, offering incredible value to gamers.

Furthermore, October 11th brings an unmissable 30% off on the YEYIAN Sigurd 3001 27" Curved PC Gaming Frameless LED Multistand Monitor (https://amzn.to/3M3GQaz). With features such as 1080P HD resolution, a swift 165Hz refresh rate, a rapid 1ms response time, a 3000:1 contrast ratio, and G-Sync and FreeSync technology, this monitor is a dream come true for gamers seeking uncompromising performance. Its 16:9 aspect ratio, expansive 178° viewing angles, support for 16.7 million colors, and multiple connectivity options (DP/DVI/HDMI) ensure a superior gaming experience. This monitor also offers tilt, height, and pivot adjustments for ergonomic comfort.

YEYIAN Gaming's participation in Amazon Prime Big Deal Days promises a thrilling opportunity for gamers to elevate their gaming experiences. These deals are a testament to the company's commitment to delivering top-tier technology at unbeatable prices.

Enthusiasts and gamers can enhance the gaming experience with YEYIAN Gaming and access remarkable savings. Also, the YEYIAN Shield Warranty Program offers seamless customer support to address all your gaming and content creation requirements. Learn more about the YEYIAN Shield Warranty Program at: https://bit.ly/3Szm571

About YEYIAN Gaming

YEYIAN Gaming stands as a prominent manufacturer specializing in cutting-edge technology solutions tailored for gamers, creators, and PC enthusiasts. With a global reach, it delivers award-winning gaming gears spanning creator PCs, gaming PCs, monitors, computer components, gaming furniture, and peripherals. YEYIAN Gaming offers an array of solutions, catering to diverse needs, from pre-built PCs to fully customized rigs and high-performance gaming monitors to top-of-the-line gaming chairs.

Founded in 2018 in San Diego, California, YEYIAN Gaming is guided by a steadfast philosophy: to develop innovative technology products characterized by reliability and high performance. The ultimate aim is to furnish customers with unparalleled user experiences while maintaining a commitment to exceptional customer service. This dedication places YEYIAN Gaming at the forefront of the gaming community, where it continues to excel.

For more information, please visit https://us.YEYIANgaming.com/

