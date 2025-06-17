Maximizing Concrete Durability - PENETRON ADMIX Aids Renewal of Polish Municipal Infrastructure

An added advantage of PENETRON ADMIX is its self-healing capability to seal any microcracks that occur in the future. This maximizes the service life of the new wastewater treatment plant structures. Post this

"These plants have a service life of 30-40 years under ideal conditions and many of our facilities have been technologically obsolete for years," says Dariusz Samcik, Director of Penetron Poland. "We're seeing a veritable boom in construction of new wastewater treatment plants across the country, which will continue for years."

As a building material, concrete is the backbone of municipal wastewater infrastructure, from sewer pipe systems to treatment plants. However, despite its strength, concrete is a permeable material. The durability of concrete structures in wastewater treatment plants depends primarily on protecting the imbedded steel reinforcement from corrosion. Without an adequately durable waterproofing solution, sulfide and chloride attack, cracking, and the overall corrosive environment of the effluent and treatment chemicals can cause rapid concrete deterioration.

Treating concrete with PENETRON ADMIX, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, decreases the permeability of the concrete, stopping chemicals in effluent and moisture from penetrating into the concrete – and protecting the imbedded reinforcing steel.

"A mix design incorporating PENETRON ADMIX can reduce the permeability of the concrete structure by up to 98%," notes Dariusz Samcik.

Proven as a cost-effective and long-lasting concrete waterproofing solution for wastewater treatment plants around the world, PENETRON ADMIX is now providing enhanced concrete durability to municipal projects in Poland. Here is a list of the most recent wastewater treatment plants waterproofed with PENETRON ADMIX:

Mała Wieś

Złotniki Kujawskie

Chociwel

Widuchowa

Lwówek

Gajewo

"An added advantage of PENETRON ADMIX is its self-healing capability to seal any microcracks that occur in the future," says Dariusz Samcik. "This maximizes the service life of the new wastewater treatment plant structures."

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

For more information on PENETRON crystalline technology solutions, please visit http://www.penetron.com

