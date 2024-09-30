Maximizing PK and ADA Evaluation Efficiency Using Cutting-Edge Rabbit Antibody Development Technology: An Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Attendees will gain insights into the advanced techniques and methodologies to optimize the development of these crucial antibodies, enhancing therapeutic and diagnostic outcomes in the biopharmaceutical industry. Post this

In this webinar, the expert speaker will provide a detailed overview of anti-ID Abs, exploring their significance and applications. She will also delve into the reasons why rabbits are the preferred host for generating high-performance anti-ID Abs and highlight the advantages that make them ideal for this purpose. Additionally, attendees will gain insights into the advanced techniques and methodologies to optimize the development of these crucial antibodies, enhancing therapeutic and diagnostic outcomes in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Register now to discover the advantages of rabbit anti-ID Abs and learn how to optimize antibody development for enhanced PK and ADA evaluation efficiency.

Join Dr. Hui Foon Tan, PhD, Sr. Global Product Manager - Antibody, GenScript Biotech, for the live webinar on Friday, October 18, 2024, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Maximizing PK and ADA Evaluation Efficiency Using Cutting-Edge Rabbit Antibody Development Technology.

