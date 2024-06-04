Maximizing Potential, Minimizing Time, Cost, & Risk: Mastering 505(b)(2) Development Strategy, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this webinar, delve into the 505(b)(2) development strategy program and learn about minimizing risk and improving cost efficiency in the drug development pathway. Attendees will gain insights into effectively engaging with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and ensuring a seamless path to a successful New Drug Application (NDA). The featured speakers will cover qualifications for the 505(b)(2) pathway, approaches and bridging strategies and common pitfalls in the 505(b)(2) development.
TORONTO, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the US, drug development pathways are referred to by their corresponding section in the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act: 505(b)(1), 505(b)(2) and 505(j). A 505(b)(1) program is generally used for novel drugs that have not been previously studied or approved, while a 505(j) program is used to develop a generic form of an innovator drug.
A 505(b)(2) program must demonstrate safety and efficacy to the same standards as a 505(b)(1) program, but at least some of the information required for approval comes from studies not conducted by or for the applicant. Because of this, when the right strategy is used, a 505(b)(2) product can often be developed with less risk, in less time and at lower cost than a 505(b)(1) product while obtaining market exclusivities and patent protection afforded to 505(b)(1) but not 505(j) products.
To realize the full potential of this abbreviated pathway, it is essential to plan for and execute a credibly aggressive development strategy early on. Key stakeholders in critical areas of drug development, including regulatory, chemistry, manufacturing and control (CMC), nonclinical, commercial and clinical, must maintain seamless communication to ensure there are no gaps when it comes time to submit the New Drug Application (NDA).
Register for this webinar today to gain insights into the 505(b)(2) development strategy and how it is unique compared to other traditional drug development pathways. The featured speakers will discuss why a well-thought-out development strategy with a multidisciplinary team approach is the key to avoiding missteps and achieving success.
Join experts from Premier Consulting, William Salminen, Vice President, Regulatory Toxicology and Clinical Pharmacology; and Seth DePuy, Manager, Regulatory Affairs, for the live webinar on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at 11 am EDT (4 pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Maximizing Potential, Minimizing Time, Cost, & Risk: Mastering 505(b)(2) Development Strategy.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Soumya Shashikumar, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article