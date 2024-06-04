Maximizing Potential, Minimizing Time, Cost, & Risk: Mastering 505(b)(2) Development Strategy, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

To realize the full potential of this abbreviated pathway, it is essential to plan for and execute a credibly aggressive development strategy early on. Post this

To realize the full potential of this abbreviated pathway, it is essential to plan for and execute a credibly aggressive development strategy early on. Key stakeholders in critical areas of drug development, including regulatory, chemistry, manufacturing and control (CMC), nonclinical, commercial and clinical, must maintain seamless communication to ensure there are no gaps when it comes time to submit the New Drug Application (NDA).

Register for this webinar today to gain insights into the 505(b)(2) development strategy and how it is unique compared to other traditional drug development pathways. The featured speakers will discuss why a well-thought-out development strategy with a multidisciplinary team approach is the key to avoiding missteps and achieving success.

Join experts from Premier Consulting, William Salminen, Vice President, Regulatory Toxicology and Clinical Pharmacology; and Seth DePuy, Manager, Regulatory Affairs, for the live webinar on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at 11 am EDT (4 pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Maximizing Potential, Minimizing Time, Cost, & Risk: Mastering 505(b)(2) Development Strategy.

