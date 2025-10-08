Maximo Wood® Partners with Celebrity Deck Builder Dr. Decks for Launch of "Beyond the Deck" Docuseries

"We wanted to take a dark, heavy house and make it light and fresh. Maximo Thermo Ayous gave us that look while still delivering durability and performance." -- Rey Gonzalez, On Site Company Post this

"We wanted to take a dark, heavy house and make it light and fresh," said Gonzalez. "Maximo Thermo Ayous gave us that look while still delivering durability and performance."

The transformation replaced the home's dark tropical aesthetic with light-toned Thermo Ayous, brightening the interiors while maintaining durability in Miami's humid climate.

"Look at how tight the seams are on every cut," said Dr. Decks. "It's not just putting boards together, it's cutting every piece twice to make it perfect. That level of craftsmanship really shows."

The home features complex compound miters transitioning from angled soffits into flat ceilings. Gonzalez and his team meticulously aligned every joint, creating seamless surfaces that feel both contemporary and natural.

Ideal for Miami's tropical climate, Maximo Thermo Ayous combines the natural beauty of premium wood with advanced thermal modification technology, providing an environmentally friendly solution for ceilings and more. Sustainably harvested and engineered for performance, it reduces moisture content, enhances stability and improves resistance to insects, decay and fungal growth, making it ideal for interior and exterior applications.

Following the premiere, the series continues with new episodes every other week. The October 22nd episode features "Wright Angles: A Frank Lloyd Wright-Inspired Miami Residence" with a Mid-Century Modern sculptured carport for a Porsche collection. Then coming up, "Shades of Stone & Wood: A Bayfront Miami Residence" debuts November 5; "The Edge of Calm: Modern Architecture on the Canal" on November 19; and "Breezes, Shadows & Ipe: A Coral Gables Retreat," on December 3rd.

