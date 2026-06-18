MaxLiving Chiropractic of Naples Celebrates Grand Reopening and Ribbon Cutting with Dr. CJ Shock, DC

"Our goal is to serve Southwest Florida communities with compassionate, patient-centered care that supports the whole person, helping individuals and families live healthier, more aligned lives," said Dr. CJ Shock, DC. Post this

What to Expect at the Grand Reopening

The event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, clinic tours, light refreshments, raffle prize drawings, and opportunities for photos and interviews. Attendees can connect with Dr. CJ, and the MaxLiving team, learn about the clinic's services, and explore how chiropractic care and personalized wellness plans support long-term health and natural healing strategies. The event offers a welcoming introduction to the practice and its mission of serving Southwest Florida families and community partners.

About MaxLiving Chiropractic of Naples

MaxLiving Chiropractic of Naples is a corrective care and wellness focused chiropractic practice serving individuals and families throughout Naples and the surrounding communities. The clinic provides chiropractic care, customized wellness plans, and patient education to support natural healing, improved mobility, and long-term health. Through MaxLiving's 5 Essentials approach to health, Dr. CJ helps patients focus on chiropractic care, nutrition, exercise, mindset, and minimizing toxins to support lasting wellness and improved quality of life. Additional therapies offered include SoftWave, Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) therapy, and Torque Release Technique (TRT) chiropractic care.

Grand Reopening Specials

To celebrate the grand reopening, the clinic will offer special event pricing on health and wellness products, along with a new patient introductory offer of $37. The special includes a consultation, examination, nerve scan, and X-rays if needed. Typically valued between $170 and $230, the offer will be available throughout grand reopening week.

"Chiropractic care has had a profound impact on my life and my family, and I'm honored to bring that same level of hope and care to Naples and surrounding communities," said Dr. CJ. "Our goal is to serve Southwest Florida communities with compassionate, patient-centered care that supports the whole person, helping individuals and families live healthier, more aligned lives," said Dr. CJ Shock, DC.

New Owner Brings Clinical Excellence and a Heart for Service

Dr. CJ, the new owner of MaxLiving Chiropractic of Naples, is a dedicated chiropractor, servant leader, and family man who brings clinical excellence, years of ministry experience, and a passion for helping individuals and families achieve better health through natural and patient-centered care.

His journey to chiropractic care began with a personal experience as a high school athlete. After developing a severe neck condition that left his head locked to one side, Dr. CJ found relief through chiropractic care that restored his mobility and inspired his lifelong commitment to helping others experience the same opportunity for renewed health and hope.

After graduation from Zoe Christian Academy, Dr. CJ worked in chiropractic offices throughout Michigan, gaining valuable experience in patient care and clinical operations. He went on to earn a Bachelor of General Studies with a minor in Exercise Science from Oakland University while working full-time in his family's commercial flooring business, Shock Brothers Floorcovering, and completing a union apprenticeship.

Over nearly two decades in the construction industry, Dr. CJ managed large-scale projects for hospitals, stadiums, and commercial facilities, developing strong leadership, communication, and problem-solving skills. Although successful in business, he felt called to serve others more directly. Encouraged by his wife Tanya, a retired U.S. Air Force veteran, he returned to pursue his original passion and earned his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Florida. In addition to his healthcare background, Dr. CJ brings more than 15 years of experience as an Associate Pastor, along with a Master's Degree in Theology from Destiny School of Ministry.

Committed to Faith, Health, and Service

Dr. CJ, and his wife Tanya are proud parents of five children and are committed to faith, health, and service. Together, they look forward to building lasting relationships in the Southwest Florida area and supporting the community through compassionate care and education.

Event Details

WHAT: Grand Reopening, Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, and Social Mixer

WHEN: Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. (Open House from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.)

WHERE: MaxLiving Chiropractic of Naples, 6308 Trail Blvd., Naples, FL 34108

WHO: Dr. Charles "Dr. CJ" Shock, the team, community members, business leaders, and guests

WHY: Celebrate reopening and introduce Dr. CJ's vision for whole-person wellness

Meet Dr CJ

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https://www.instagram.com/maxlivingnaples/

Media Contact

MEDIA CONTACT: Office Staff, MaxLiving Chiropractic of Naples, 1 (239) 300-0885, [email protected], https://www.maxliving.com/clinic/maxliving-chiropractic-naples

SOURCE MaxLiving Chiropractic of Naples