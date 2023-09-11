MaxMyInterest Introduces Multi-Bank Goal Tracking Feature, Further Enhancing its Market-Leading Cash Management Solution

We're excited to be the first cash management platform to launch a multi-bank goal tracking feature, which enables clients to use 'bucketing' as a strategy across multiple bank accounts. Tweet this

"We're excited to be the first cash management platform to launch a multi-bank goal tracking feature, which enables clients to use 'bucketing' as a strategy across multiple bank accounts," said Michael Halloran, Head of Partnerships and Business Development for MaxMyInterest. "Max was the first platform designed for advisors to help their clients earn more on cash held in their own FDIC-insured bank accounts, and we're proud to build upon that legacy of innovation with this new feature."

"MaxMyInterest's new goal tracking feature solves a real-world problem for clients and advisors looking for a simple solution," said Tim Admire, President and CEO of Willow Creek Wealth Management. "This will help clients track their cash allocated towards goals, such as an emergency fund or planned real estate purchases."

With a top rate of 5.30%, Max beats most banks and money market funds, while reducing risk and avoiding the comingling of funds. With Max, all funds remain in clients' own FDIC-insured bank accounts, with same-day liquidity.

"Keeping your cash fully-insured has always been important, but gained heightened attention in 2023," added Gary Zimmerman, Founder and CEO of MaxMyInterest, a service of Six Trees Capital LLC. "With this new feature, clients can feel confident they're also earning the highest returns, enabling them to achieve their financial goals even faster."

The announcement of this new feature follows recent news of Max's integration with eMoney, a leading financial planning platform for advisors.

Learn more about Max's solutions for financial advisors at MaxForAdvisors.com, for self-directed investors at MaxMyInterest.com, and for banks at MaxForBanks.com.

About MaxMyInterest

MaxMyInterest ("Max"), a service of Six Trees Capital LLC, offers intelligent cash management solutions for individuals and financial advisors that enable individual investors to earn dramatically higher yields on cash. Max's patented technology helps clients reallocate funds among their checking and high-yield savings accounts to earn the highest yield while keeping their funds safe in their own FDIC-insured bank accounts. Today, Max members can access rates up to 5.30% on FDIC-insured deposits, compared to the national savings average of 0.43%.

