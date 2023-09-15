Maxon Collaborates with Adobe to Unveil Limited-Time Bundle

This limited-time offer is poised to redefine the creative landscape by providing artists, designers, and 3D enthusiasts with an unparalleled toolkit to create, visualize and transform their digital visions into reality. Tweet this

Maxon and Adobe have long been synonymous with innovation and creative empowerment. The duo has consistently collaborated to elevate the capabilities of industry-standard creative software, offering a dynamic synergy that fuels limitless creativity.

The Adobe Substance 3D Collection includes tools for material authoring, texturing, and rendering with procedural and parametric workflows that ensure visual consistency across 3D applications, and which work seamlessly with Cinema 4D and ZBrush.

Substance 3D Painter

Substance 3D Designer

Substance 3D Sampler

Substance 3D Stager

Substance 3D Modeler

Access to Substance 3D Assets

The Maxon One offers one of the most powerful creative toolsets to empower artists to realize their visions:

Cinema 4D

ZBrush

Redshift

Red Giant

Universe

Forger

Maxon Capsules

"Both Maxon and Adobe are committed to enhancing the creative process for our artists worldwide," said David McGavran, CEO of Maxon. "Through this bundle, we continue to demonstrate our dedication to delivering tools that empower creatives to transcend boundaries, explore new realms, and craft visuals that resonate with audiences."

Renewal Flexibility

Customers who seize this opportunity will benefit from automatic renewal convenience. Maxon One will auto-renew for another year at the regular price, ensuring uninterrupted access to its extensive feature set. Likewise, The Adobe Substance 3D Collection will auto-renew if users opt for the auto-renew option during checkout, ensuring ongoing access to cutting-edge tools and resources.

Availability

The Maxon and Adobe bundle is available for a limited time for new subscribers only directly from the Maxon website. Creatives seeking to elevate their 3D endeavors are encouraged to explore this extraordinary offer before it concludes.

Find more information on Maxon One and the Adobe Substance 3D Collection in the FAQ.

About Maxon

Maxon makes powerful, yet approachable software solutions for content creators working in 2D and 3D design, motion graphics, visual effects and visualization. Maxon's innovative product portfolio helps artists supercharge their creative workflows. Our product lines include the award-winning Cinema 4D suite of 3D modeling, simulation and animation technology; the creativity-on-the-go Forger mobile sculpting app; the diverse Red Giant lineup of revolutionary editing, motion design and filmmaking tools; the leading-edge, blazingly fast Redshift renderer; and ZBrush, the industry-standard digital sculpting and painting solution.

Maxon's team is composed of fun, passionate people who believe in building and empowering a successful artistic community. From our popular, inclusive events to our free Cineversity educational resources, Maxon recognizes that developing strong connections with creatives and fostering their professional growth is integral to our ability to stay on top of industry trends and better serve customers.

Maxon is part of the Nemetschek Group.

